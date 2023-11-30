Pawan Sehrawat Stats: Pawan Sehrawat is a raider who plays for the Pro Kabaddi League team Telugu Titans. Sherawat has established himself as one of the most fearsome raiders in the league. He represents the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
In the 10th season of the PKL, which will commence on December 2, 2023, Sehrawat made history by becoming the most expensive player in PKL history, till now. He was bagged by Telugu Titans for a whopping ₹2.60 crores. In the previous season also, he was the most expensive player. Tamil Thalaivas roped him for ₹2.26 crores.
Also Read:
Pawan Sehrawat Biography 2023: Age, Wife, Net Worth and Other Details
Pawan Sehrawat was born on July 9, 1997, in New Delhi. Here is his biography:
|
Player Name
|
Pawan Kumar Sehrawat
|
Nickname
|
Hi-Flyer
|
Nationality
|
Indian
|
Age
|
26
|
Date of Birth
|
July 9, 1997
|
Place of Birth
|
New Delhi
|
Spouse
|
Unmarried
|
Years Active
|
2016 - Present
|
Represents
|
Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
|
Height & Weight
|
5 ft 10 in & 85 kg
Must Read:
Pawan Sehrawat Stats and Pro Kabaddi Journey
Pawan Sehrawat made his debut in the 3rd season of the PKL, where he played for the Bengaluru Bulls, and became their top raider. In the 8th season, he became the top raider with 320 points in the PKL. Currently, he is the 5th raider with the highest raid points overall in league history. Here are his stats:
Overall Career Stats
|
Matches Played
|
105
|
Raid Points
|
1037
|
Not Out %
|
73.11
|
No. of Raids
|
1484
|
Successful Raids
|
765
|
Unsuccessful Raids
|
399
|
Empty Raid
|
320
|
Successful Raid %
|
52
|
Tackles
|
132
|
Successful Tackles
|
43
|Unsuccessful Tackles
|
89
|Successful Tackles Per Match
|
0.48
|
Tackle Success Rate
|
33
|
Super Tackles
|
7
|
High 5s
|
1