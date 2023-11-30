Pawan Sehrawat Stats: Pawan Sehrawat is a raider who plays for the Pro Kabaddi League team Telugu Titans. Sherawat has established himself as one of the most fearsome raiders in the league. He represents the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

In the 10th season of the PKL, which will commence on December 2, 2023, Sehrawat made history by becoming the most expensive player in PKL history, till now. He was bagged by Telugu Titans for a whopping ₹2.60 crores. In the previous season also, he was the most expensive player. Tamil Thalaivas roped him for ₹2.26 crores.