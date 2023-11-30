Quick Links

Pawan Sehrawat: PKL 10 Team, Biography, Total Points and Stats

Pawan Sehrawat is currently with Telugu Titans in Pro Kabaddi League 2023. He is the most expensive player in PKL history.

Saumya
By Saumya
Nov 30, 2023, 13:39 IST
- Check here the updated Pawan Sehrawat biography and stats
- Check here the updated Pawan Sehrawat biography and stats

Pawan Sehrawat Stats: Pawan Sehrawat is a raider who plays for the Pro Kabaddi League team Telugu Titans. Sherawat has established himself as one of the most fearsome raiders in the league. He represents the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). 

In the 10th season of the PKL, which will commence on December 2, 2023, Sehrawat made history by becoming the most expensive player in PKL history, till now. He was bagged by Telugu Titans for a whopping ₹2.60 crores. In the previous season also, he was the most expensive player. Tamil Thalaivas roped him for ₹2.26 crores.

Also Read:

Pawan Sehrawat Biography 2023: Age, Wife, Net Worth and Other Details

Pawan Sehrawat was born on July 9, 1997, in New Delhi. Here is his biography:

Player Name

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat

Nickname

Hi-Flyer

Nationality

Indian

Age 

26

Date of Birth 

July 9, 1997 

Place of Birth

New Delhi

Spouse

Unmarried

Years Active

2016 - Present

Represents 

Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

Height & Weight

5 ft 10 in & 85 kg

Must Read:

Pawan Sehrawat Stats and Pro Kabaddi Journey

Pawan Sehrawat made his debut in the 3rd season of the PKL, where he played for the Bengaluru Bulls, and became their top raider. In the 8th season, he became the top raider with 320 points in the PKL. Currently, he is the 5th raider with the highest raid points overall in league history.  Here are his stats:

Overall Career Stats

Matches Played

105

Raid Points

1037

Not Out %

73.11

No. of Raids

1484

Successful Raids

765

Unsuccessful Raids

399

Empty Raid

320

Successful Raid %

52

Tackles

132

Successful Tackles

43
Unsuccessful Tackles

89
Successful Tackles Per Match

0.48

Tackle Success Rate

33

Super Tackles

7

High 5s

1

 

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Related Stories

Trending Categories

Latest Stories

Latest Education News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.
Accept