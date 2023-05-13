Personality Test: Your Favourite Harry Potter Character Reveals Your True Personality Traits

Personality Test: Harry Potter is a fantasy fiction book series that most of us grew up with. Written by J.K. Rowling, the first Harry Potter novel, The Philosopher’s Stone, debuted in 1997, selling over 120 million copies worldwide and changing the literary landscape forever.

The Harry Potter novels were soon adapted into a highly successful film series as well, starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Granger in the lead roles as the central characters, Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley, respectively. The trio is among the most recognisable characters on the planet, and the entire series follows their lives and adventures as they fight the dark wizard Lord Voldemort.

The central trio is one of the most fleshed-out characters in the Harry Potter series, and most people can identify with at least one of them in some way or another. Interestingly, your favourite Harry Potter character can reveal your true personality traits as well. Take the following personality test and choose between Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley to know your true self.

Your Favourite Harry Potter Character Reveals Your True Personality Traits!

The Harry Potter series has a multitude of characters, all with distinct personalities of their own. But the central trio is arguably the one people relate to the most. Pick a character between Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger to know your true personality traits.

#1: Harry Potter

Harry Potter is the main character of the novel series and is described as a small, skinny boy with shabby hair and round glasses. If you identify with Harry Potter the most, you are very kind and empathetic. You are deeply loyal to your friends and family. You value strong relationships and can’t stand breaking promises. You are also inherently a good person but don’t hesitate to get into the muck for your loved ones. You are brave, caring, and hard-working. You aren’t a big fan of attention and prefer to stay in the shadows, but your talents often shove you into the limelight. However, you aren’t uncomfortable with receiving praise, especially when you think you deserve it. You are humble and selfless to your core, but sometimes you forget that.

#2: Hermione Granger

Hermione Granger is the bossy and smart girl in the group and is known for her incredible intelligence. If she’s your favourite character, you are outspoken, righteous, and idealistic. You don’t mince your words and aren’t afraid of conveying your true thoughts. However, you are quite sensitive as well and know when someone is feeling down. You like learning new things and exploring. You have an unquenchable curiosity. You are also driven, responsible, and highly reliable. Your problem-solving skills are one of your biggest strengths, and you know how to put them to good use. You are also confident and disciplined.

#3: Ron Weasley

Ron Weasley is Harry Potter’s best friend and a beloved character in the series. If he’s your favourite, you are a genial and gentle soul. You are full of life and spread cheer to those around you. Your sense of humour is legendary, and you aren’t afraid to speak your mind. However, you can be a bit immature at times. You are excitable and like to have fun. You are underestimated by everyone and have the zeal to prove yourself. You look at the bright side of things and don't let anything get you down. You have that underdog spirit in your heart and are ready to showcase your bravery anytime. You are also a loyal friend, and you try to comfort them whenever they feel down. You also love unconditionally and don’t care what the world thinks of you. Your courage, joviality, and generosity know no bounds.

Did we accurately judge your personality based on your favourite Harry Potter character? Do tell us in the comments.