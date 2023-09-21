The internet lately is full of fun and challenging puzzles that can help keep your mind sharp. One such puzzle challenges you to find the number 250 to test your lateral thinking skills. Can you spot the number 250 in this picture puzzle in less than 5 seconds?

Lateral thinking is a problem-solving technique that uses creativity and imagination to find solutions that are not immediately obvious. It is a way of thinking outside the box and coming up with new and innovative ideas.

Picture Puzzle: Test Your Lateral Thinking Skills, Find the Number 250 Within 5 Seconds!

Solving lateral thinking puzzles can boost your memory, concentration, and creativity. Regular brain exercise, such as solving lateral thinking puzzles, can help to slow down the cognitive decline associated with ageing.

At first glance, the number 250 may seem nowhere to be found. Here is your first HINT: There is only a single 0 in this puzzle. Once you find it, you may be able to spot the number 250 nearby.

Still can’t figure out where is the number 250 in this image.

Do not worry, here is another HINT: Instead of looking at the rows and columns horizontally or vertically, try a new perspective. Scan the digits diagonally.

However, if you still can't find it, don't worry. Don't give up. Most people couldn’t find the three-digit number immediately. You may check the solution below to see where the number 250 in this picture is.

Hidden Number Puzzles Answer

Bravo! If you were able to spot the number 250 in less than 5 seconds. People with high IQs are often good at lateral thinking. However, if you are still searching, see the answer below.

