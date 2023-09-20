Picture puzzles IQ Test: Picture puzzles are often used in educational settings to help children learn about different concepts. There are different types of puzzles such as hidden object puzzles, spot the difference puzzles, logic puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, etc. Find the hidden objects is a kind of seek-and-find picture puzzle that can assess a person's cognitive abilities.

Find the hidden objects picture puzzles are an excellent activity for kids or families. Picture puzzles help kids improve their ability to observe and spot hidden information. They also aid in improving attention to detail, focus, persistence, visual perception, and brain power.

Are you up for a picture puzzle challenge? Look at the image below and spot the pumpkin.

You Are A Keen Observer If You Can Spot A Pumpkin Among Turkeys In 7 Seconds!

Image: Gergely Dudás

Here we have an image by Gergely Dudás which challenges you to find the pumpkin hidden among turkeys. The challenge gets more interesting, you will get only 7 seconds to find it.

Are hidden picture games good for your brain? Yes. A few surprising benefits of hidden object games include keeping our brains healthy and functioning properly even as we age.

Use your concentration, attention, focus, and problem-solving skills to solve this puzzle.

Your 7-seconds puzzle challenge starts now!

Look at the picture carefully. How quickly can you spot the pumpkin in this image?

If you cannot solve the puzzle, you can check the answer below when time runs out.

Hidden Objects Picture Puzzles Answers

Amazing! If you spotted the pumpkin in this picture. However, if you are still wondering where is the pumpkin, look below for the solution.

Image: Gergely Dudás

SHARE this picture puzzle with your friends and family. Challenge them to spot the pumpkin hidden among turkeys in less than 7 seconds!

