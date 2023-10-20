Points Table 2023 World Cup: Team Rankings after Australia vs Pakistan; India is at 2nd Spot

Points Table 2023 World Cup Today: Australia and Pakistan went toe-to-toe in the 18th match of the 2023 ODI WC that took place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Chennai. Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first. Australia came back strong and scored a staggering 367 runs in 50 overs. David Warner and Mitchell Marsh, star openers, recorded the highest-ever opening partnership for the Australian team in World Cup history.

Pakistan tried to chase down the massive target and were able to score 300+ runs, but were bowled out in just 45 overs.

Australia won the match against Pakistan by 62 runs.

Australia slowly regaining their TRUE World Cup form 😄



Consecutive wins for Pat Cummins and his side!#CWC23 #AUSvPAK SCORECARD ▶️ https://t.co/wALPkZiZmt pic.twitter.com/iiCiLRg5yt October 20, 2023

Here are the team standings after Match 18: Australia and Pakistan match on October 20, 2023:

RANKING TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R NET RR POINTS 1 New Zealand 4 4 0 0 +1.923 8 2 India 4 4 0 0 +1.659 8 3 South Africa 3 2 1 0 +1.385 4 4 Australia 4 2 2 0 -0.193 4 5 Pakistan 4 2 2 0 -0.456 4 6 England 3 1 2 0 -0.084 2 7 Bangladesh 4 1 3 0 -0.784 2 8 Netherlands 3 1 2 0 -0.993 2 9 Afghanistan 4 1 3 0 -1.250 2 10 Sri Lanka 3 0 3 0 -1.532 0



