Points Table 2023 World Cup: Team Rankings after Pakistan vs Afghanistan; India is at 1st Spot

Points Table 2023 World Cup Today: On October 23, 2023, Pakistan and Afghanistan competed in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, India. Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat first. In 50 overs, they scored 282 runs and lost 7 wickets. Pakistan's highest scorer was Babar Azam, who scored 74 runs, and Abdullah Shafique who scored 58 runs. 

With two wickets in hand, Afghanistan were able to successfully chase down the goal in 49 overs. Afghanistan's leading scorers were Ibrahim Zadran (87) and Rahmat Shah (77). 

Afghanistan created history by winning against Pakistan in an ODI match in history. 

Here are the team standings after Match 22: Pakistan and Afghanistan October 23, 2023:

 

POS

TEAM

PLAYED

WON

LOST

N/R

TIED

NET RR

POINTS

1

India

5

5

0

0

0

+1.353

10

2

New Zealand

5

4

1

0

0

+1.481

8

3

South Africa

4

3

1

0

0

+2.212

6

4

Australia

4

2

2

0

0

-0.193

4

5

Pakistan

5

2

3

0

0

-0.400

4

6

Afghanistan

5

2

3

0

0

-0.969

4

7

Bangladesh

4

1

3

0

0

-0.784

2

8

Netherlands

4

1

3

0

0

-0.790

2

9

Sri Lanka

4

1

3

0

0

-1.048

2

10

England

4

1

3

0

0

-1.248

2

