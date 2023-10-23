Points Table 2023 World Cup: Team Rankings after Pakistan vs Afghanistan; India is at 1st Spot

Points Table 2023 World Cup Today: On October 23, 2023, Pakistan and Afghanistan competed in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, India. Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat first. In 50 overs, they scored 282 runs and lost 7 wickets. Pakistan's highest scorer was Babar Azam, who scored 74 runs, and Abdullah Shafique who scored 58 runs.

With two wickets in hand, Afghanistan were able to successfully chase down the goal in 49 overs. Afghanistan's leading scorers were Ibrahim Zadran (87) and Rahmat Shah (77).

Afghanistan created history by winning against Pakistan in an ODI match in history.

- Cricket in refugee camps

- Affiliate status in 2001

- ACC T20 Cup win in 2007

- ODI status in 2009

- First T20 World Cup in 2010

- Associate status in 2013

- First ODI World Cup in 2015

- Test status in 2017

- First Test in 2018

- First Test win in 2019

- First World Cup wins… pic.twitter.com/NVuQnpJS2x October 23, 2023

2023 ICC World Cup Points Table

Here are the team standings after Match 22: Pakistan and Afghanistan October 23, 2023:

POS TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED NET RR POINTS 1 India 5 5 0 0 0 +1.353 10 2 New Zealand 5 4 1 0 0 +1.481 8 3 South Africa 4 3 1 0 0 +2.212 6 4 Australia 4 2 2 0 0 -0.193 4 5 Pakistan 5 2 3 0 0 -0.400 4 6 Afghanistan 5 2 3 0 0 -0.969 4 7 Bangladesh 4 1 3 0 0 -0.784 2 8 Netherlands 4 1 3 0 0 -0.790 2 9 Sri Lanka 4 1 3 0 0 -1.048 2 10 England 4 1 3 0 0 -1.248 2

