PM Narendra Modi Joins WhatsApp Channels: Know the Details
After the launch of the Channels feature in India, many celebrities and important people of the nation have joined the platform to spread awareness about major events and engage with people.
Following the trend, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi has also launched his WhatsApp Channel with an objective to stay connected with the people of the nation.
The announcement was made on his Twitter account where he stated: “Started my WhatsApp Channel today. Looking forward to remaining connected through this medium! Join by clicking on the link” followed by the link to his WhatsApp Channel.
Started my WhatsApp Channel today. Looking forward to remaining connected through this medium! Join by clicking on the link..https://t.co/yeiAROfqxp— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 19, 2023
In his first message, the Prime Minister mentioned that he is thrilled to join the community and looks forward to continuous interactions. The Channel has gained over 800K followers in just one day.
What are WhatsApp Channels?
Channels are basically one-end broadcast tool that can be used by the creator of the channel to share updates, polls and important information. Meta describes it as “Channels are a one-way broadcast tool for admins to send text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls.”
WhatsApp Channels were introduced in India on September 13, 2023 and according to Meta, the Indian Cricket Team, Katrina Kaif, Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar, Vijay Deverakonda were the first few creators.
These creators have have created their own WhatsApp Channels for different reasons:
- Katrina Kaif's WhatsApp Channel will serve as a personal newsletter. This means that she will use her Channel to share news and updates about her personal life and career with her fans.
- Diljit Dosanjh will use his WhatsApp Channel to share updates about his upcoming events. This could include information about new music releases, tour dates, and other events that he is involved in.
- Vijay Deverakonda will use his WhatsApp Channel to share behind-the-scenes content from his upcoming movies. This could include photos, videos, and stories from the set of his movies.
READ| WhatsApp Channels Launches in India: Here Is Everything You Need to Know
How to Join Narendra Modi’s WhatsApp Channel?
Source: WhatsApp
To join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's WhatsApp Channel you need to follow these steps:
- Make sure you have the latest WhatsApp update installed.
- Open WhatsApp and go to the "Updates" tab.
- Tap on "Find Channels."
- Search for "Narendra Modi" and tap the plus icon next to his channel's name to join.
Alternatively, you can click on the link which was mentioned in his Twitter update to join the channel directly.