PM Narendra Modi Joins WhatsApp Channels: Know the Details

After the launch of the Channels feature in India, many celebrities and important people of the nation have joined the platform to spread awareness about major events and engage with people.

Following the trend, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi has also launched his WhatsApp Channel with an objective to stay connected with the people of the nation.

The announcement was made on his Twitter account where he stated: “Started my WhatsApp Channel today. Looking forward to remaining connected through this medium! Join by clicking on the link” followed by the link to his WhatsApp Channel.

Started my WhatsApp Channel today. Looking forward to remaining connected through this medium! Join by clicking on the link..https://t.co/yeiAROfqxp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 19, 2023