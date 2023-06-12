Puzzle IQ Test: Brain Test! Can you move only 2 matchsticks to fix this equation in 3 seconds?

Can you move only 2 matchsticks to fix this equation in 3 seconds in this matchstick puzzle? This mind-boggling puzzle has left people scratching their heads trying to find the answer. Here, we have a matchstick puzzle to check your brain power, logical reasoning, concentration, focus, attention to detail, and spatial orientation.

Matchstick puzzle is one of most interesting logical puzzle that challenges your problem-solving and logical skills. Matchstick puzzles became popular in the 19th century. Matchstick puzzles are good for strengthening imagination, decision-making ability, thinking, motor skills, and IQ skills.

In this matchstick puzzle, your challenge is to move only 2 matchsticks to fix this equation within 3 seconds. We have provided the solution for this puzzle. If you are looking for a fun and challenging way to test your IQ and visual skills, scroll down to solve this matchstick puzzle.

Tricky Matchstick Puzzle IQ Test: Can you move only 2 matchsticks to fix this equation in 3 seconds?

Here, we have a matchstick puzzle for kids and adults to test your brain power. Move only 2 matchsticks to make the above equation 4 + 5 = 42 correct. This logical matchstick puzzle challenges you to rearrange the matchsticks so that this equation looks correct.

How to solve matchstick puzzles?

Matchstick puzzles require to look at the equation carefully to see what is wrong in the equation. The puzzle will state how many matchsticks you need to move, add, or remove to fix the equation. This puzzles asks you to move only 2 matchsticks to make the equation correct because clearly, 4 + 5 does not equal to 42.

Your time starts now!

Use your observation skills and logic to move the correct matchsticks. We have provided solution below. Try your best before checking the answer.

You are 100% mathematical genius if you solved this matchstick puzzle in 3 seconds!

Only brilliant minds can solve this matchstick puzzle and you did it! You have strong IQ and logical skills. You have strong concentration power and creativity skills. You can interpret mathematical equations easily. You logical and visual intelligence is high. You also have good critical thinking skills.

However, If you are still figuring out the answer for this matchstick puzzle, then we have revealed the answer below.

Want to solve more puzzles and optical illusions?

