Quordle 130 For June 3, 2022: Quordle HINTS, Clues & Answers Today!

Quordle Word Puzzle is back with another set of words. The game today is not as difficult as it was in the last week of May 2022. However, the new players would surely find the game tougher than the Wordle game. Wordle was popular but Quordle is equally challenging and is gaining fame with its tricky quizzes every day. It is more challenging and pinches the nerves of the brain, but once you win, you get the rush of adrenaline and a smile on your face.

Check the Quordle Hints below and if you do not crack the words using these hints check the Quordle Answers listed below.

Quordle 130 For June 3, 2022: Hints

Today's Quordle has 3 words with double letters in them.

One word has an uncommon letter The third word uses a popular consonant and has a vowel. The words begin with the letters S, S, M, and D. Quordle words today end with the letters T, Y, N, and S. Letter S is common in three words today. We hope the clues are enough for you to solve the puzzle today. We would want you to try atleast one chance to crack the words. No? Did you start losing chances and could not crack the words? No need to waste chances. Take a look at more clues below. The meanings of the words are beneficial in understanding the words. Use them to crack the words today.

Quordle 130 For June 3, 2022: Clues & Meanings

The first word means a piece of thin wood which is placed in the centre of a chair's back. The second word means shrewdness in some issues or you can say an ability to make wise decisions. We can give you a popular hint. Captain Jack Sparrow uses this word quite often. The third word is what your boss calls you when you do something stupid. No, swear word though! The final word of the day is something that is regarded as worthless and rhymes with the word gross.

After these clues, we know the regular players have already cracked the Quordle Puzzle for June 3, 2022.

Still could not get all the words and are you losing all your chances? If one chance is left, take a look at the answers below.

Quordle 130 Answers For June 3, 2022:

The final words for the day are

SPLAT SAVVY MORON DROSS

We hope you enjoyed the Quordle130 game today. We will come up with solutions for the next Quordle word puzzle soon.

