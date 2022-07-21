Quordle 178 Answer Today: Check hints, clues and solution for July 21, 2022

Quordle 178 Answer for July 21: Quordle 178 is here with another exciting set of puzzles for those who love playing it. Quordle game is known for difficult puzzles, however, once you understand the strategy of playing this game, the answers do not look that difficult. The exciting word game only gives nine chances to the player to identify the quartet of the correct words. Today’s Quordle has certain difficult terms, so the players must be careful. Read below to know the answer to today’s game and also find the hints and clues for Quordle on July 21, 2022.

Quordle 178 July 21 Hints

All 4 words of Quordle 178 start with letters M, B, and G and end with letters C, L, and Y (Two begin with B and end with Y). The letter U is common for two words of the day of Quordle 178. One word of today’s Quordle has a vowel that is repeated twice while a consonant is repeated in another word simultaneously Among all the four words of Quordle 178, two words of the day have repeating letters and the word is quite easy to guess. Letter N is common in two words of today’s Quordle

Quordle 178 Answer Today: What are the clues for today’s solution?

Word 1 Clue: An arrangement of sounds in patterns to be sung or played on instruments

Word 2 Clue: A Rabbit

Word 3 Clue: Devoutly religious; pious

Word 4 Clue: So lacking in originality as to be obvious and boring

Quordle 178 Answer for July 21

The answer for Quordle 178 for July 21, 2022 are given below:

Quordle Word 1: MUSIC Quordle Word 2: BUNNY Quordle Word 3: GODLY Quordle Word 4: BANAL

What is Quordle?

Each guess must be a valid 5-letter word. After submitting each word, hit the enter button.

After each guess by the player, the color of the tiles will change to show how close your guess was to the word.

Just like the game Wordle, in Quordle if the tile turns green, it means it is the correct word in the correct spot. If the tiles turn yellow, it means that the word is correct but in the wrong spot and if it turns grey, it means that the word is incorrect in the incorrect spot.

