Savitri Jindal: The Seventh-Richest Indian, and Counting

Savitri Jindal, the chairperson of the OP Jindal Group, has surpassed steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal to become the seventh-richest Indian, according to the Forbes Real-Time Billionaires List. Jindal's net worth is currently estimated at $18.7 billion, while Mittal's net worth is estimated at $17.2 billion.

Jindal's rise to the top of the Indian rich list is a remarkable story. She took over the OP Jindal Group after the death of her husband, O.P. Jindal, in a helicopter crash in 2004. At the time, the group was facing a number of challenges, including financial difficulties and internal strife.

However, Jindal proved to be a capable and shrewd leader. She successfully navigated the group through its difficult times and led it to new heights. Today, the OP Jindal Group is one of the largest and most successful conglomerates in India, with interests in steel, power, cement, and mining.

Jindal's success is a testament to her determination, resilience, and business acumen. She is an inspiration to women entrepreneurs and business leaders everywhere.

How Did Savitri Jindal Become So Successful?

There are a number of factors that have contributed to Savitri Jindal's success. One is her strong work ethic and dedication. She is known for putting in long hours and working hard to achieve her goals.

Another factor is her business acumen. Jindal has a deep understanding of the industries in which she operates and is able to make sound business decisions. She is also not afraid to take risks.

Finally, Jindal is a charismatic and inspiring leader. She is able to motivate her employees and build strong relationships with her customers.

Savitri Jindal is one of the most successful and powerful women in India. She is a role model for women entrepreneurs and business leaders everywhere. Her success is a testament to her determination, resilience, and business acumen.

Jindal's legacy will be remembered for her contributions to the Indian economy and her commitment to social responsibility. She is a philanthropist who has donated millions of dollars to various charitable causes.

READ| What do you need to be Rich? Here is what the latest report says