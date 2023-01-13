Seek and Find: Can you find a parrot in the jungle within 5 seconds?

Seek and Find Puzzle: Finding a hidden thing or object in an image is the goal of the seek and find game. The game is referred to as "seek and find" because users must find the item or object in the image within the allotted time.

It is a great way to test and improve your observation skills. The best thing about this activity is that you can attempt it either individually or in groups.

Do you want to test how detail-oriented you are?

Then try out this quick seek-and-find challenge now.

Seek and Find: Can you find a moth in the picture within 5 seconds?

Seek and Find - Find Parrot in 5 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

In this seek-and-find challenge, you need to find a parrot in the jungle picture. The time limit for successfully completing this challenge is 5 seconds.

This challenge is a great way to test your observation skills. The relatively shorter time limit makes it all the more challenging.

The best way to complete this challenge is to carefully examine the image and look for any shape that resembles a bird.

Individuals with good observation skills and situational awareness will be able to spot the parrot within the allotted time.

Have you spotted the parrot?

Pay close attention to the image, the parrot can be present right in front of you.

Hurry up; time is running out.

3..

2..

1..

And..

You have exhausted your time limit.

Keep practising to improve your speed.

Now, how many of you were able to spot the parrot?

Some of our regular readers might have spotted the parrot with their exceptional observation skills.

There might be some who haven't yet been successful in locating the parrot.

Curious to know the location of the parrot?

Check out the solution below.

Find Parrot in 5 Seconds - Solution

The parrot can be seen sitting on a branch peeping out. It is bluish in colour.

