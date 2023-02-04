Seek and Find Puzzle: Can you find the thief in costume in 4 seconds?

Seek and Find Puzzle: Finding a hidden thing or object in an image is the basic concept behind a "seek and find" puzzle. Users must search for the thing or object in the image within a specific time period in this activity.

The "seek and find" activity is popular because it can be conducted either individually or in groups. It's also one of the best ways to put your observation skills to the test.

Individuals can use it to better understand their own observation skill levels, and groups can use it to determine who has the best observation skills in the group.

Get ready for a quick “seek and find” challenge where you need to find watch in the image within 5 seconds.

Source: Bright Side

You can see four people dressed in costumes in this seek and find puzzle image. Three of them have to attend a costume competition, but one of them is a liar who is dressed in a costume to run away from the authorities.

Can you find the thief in the costume in the given time?

You have 4 seconds to find the thief.

This is a test of your observational as well as your analytical skills. People with good observation and analytical skills can find the thief quickly.

Have you found the thief yet?

No?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Need a hint?

Here you go.

Pay attention to the costumes of the four people and you will find the thief.

Did you find the thief now?

The clock’s ticking.

And time’s up!

Were you able to find the thief?

If yes, then congratulations.

If not, then scroll down to find the thief.

Find the thief in 4 seconds- Solution







Source: Bright Side

Except for outfit number 3, every costume is exceptionally designed. The thief hurried to put on whatever time he could find to use as his costume after committing the crime, which is why his outfit doesn’t make any sense.

We hope you liked this Seek and Find puzzle.

