Seek and Find Puzzle: Find the Odd Raccoon in 4 Seconds!

Seek and find puzzles are one of the most popular puzzle challenges on the web. Here, the challenge for the readers is to solve the puzzle by addressing the challenge presented before them.

Solving seek and find puzzles is a great way to boost brain health. High attention to detail is necessary to solve them.

Studies suggest that solving puzzles has a beneficial effect on the brain. It also provides protection against cognitive decline in old age.

Do you want to test the sharpness of your eyes?

Then attempt this challenge now!

Also read:

Optical Illusion to Test Your Visual Intelligence: Find the hidden mouse among rabbits in 6 seconds!

Seek and Find - Find the Odd Raccoon in 4 Seconds

Source: YouTube

The image shared above depicts a grid of raccoon emojis.

There is one raccoon emoji on the grid that is different from the rest.

You have 4 seconds to spot the odd emoji.

Observe the image carefully.

Have you figured it out?

The clock is ticking; hurry up.

Take another look at the image; it might be right in front of you.

And…

Time’s up.

Stop looking right now!

Most of you have probably noticed the odd raccoon by now.

Congratulations! You have the sharpest eyes.

Are you curious to know where it is hiding?

Check out the solution provided below.

Also read:

Spot 3 differences between the two chef preparing food pictures in 7 seconds!

Find Odd Raccoon in 4 Seconds - Solution

The odd raccoon can be spotted on the centre of the image.

Before you leave check out some more interesting challenges in our recommended reading section below.

Recommended Reading

Spot 3 differences between the baby cycling pictures in 9 seconds!

Optical Illusion to Test Your Vision: Find the odd heart emoji in 5 seconds!

Seek and Find Puzzle: Find the hidden butterfly among guinea pigs in 8 seconds!