Do you have a high IQ? Solve this triangle puzzle in 10 seconds!

Picture Puzzle: One of the most popular puzzle challenges on the internet nowadays is a picture puzzle.

In this activity, the reader is presented with an image and asked a certain question based on the image.

The user needs to answer the question by studying the picture.

Such challenges activate the regions of the brain responsible for logical and analytical thinking, which can improve brain health by improving attention span and preventing cognitive decline in adults.

Are you ready to test how intelligent you are?

Let’s dive in.

Also read: Find The Fake Hairdresser In 5 Seconds. 93% Will Fail!

Picture Puzzle - Solve Triangle Puzzle in 10 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image shared above depicts a picture puzzle in the form of values in and around triangles.

The task for you is to identify the number that will be filled in the last triangle.

This tricky picture puzzle will put your logical and analytical thinking skills to the test.

It is an excellent way to improve brain health by enhancing cognitive abilities.

Study the image carefully and see if you can solve it within the time limit.

The key to solving this puzzle is to identify the pattern.

Once you identify the pattern, it will be a cakewalk for you.

Have you identified the pattern?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Focus on the image and try to spot the pattern.

Only a few seconds remain.

Three…

Two…

One…

And…

Time’s up.

Were you able to solve the puzzle?

Congratulations to those who could spot it within the time limit.

Those who couldn’t solve it in time need not be disappointed.

With regular practise, you’ll become better.

Curious to know the solution.

Then check out the solution below.

Also read: Only highly intelligent people can find who’s lying in 9 seconds!

Solve Triangle Picture Puzzle in 10 Seconds - Solution

The solution to this puzzle is as follows:

If you observe carefully, the pattern followed in the three triangles is such that you need to subtract the number on the left side of the triangle from the number on the top and multiply the result with the number on the right side of the triangle.

For example, if the case of triangle 1, the value 8 is obtained by:

6 - 2 = 4

4 * 2 = 8

Using the same method, the value for the last triangle comes to 3.

Recommended Reading: Only 10% of people can find 3 mistakes in the picture in 7 seconds. Are you one of them?