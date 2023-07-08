You have great eyes if you can spot the bear hidden in the icy picture within 5 seconds!

You are probably aware by now that solving brain teaser puzzles every day makes you smarter. These online puzzles have been scientifically proven to boost your cognitive capabilities, memory strength, and logical and observational abilities. Furthermore, these brain problems are tried and true mood boosters. You can test yourself and improve your skills while having fun along the way. This is a win-win situation. 

So, today, we are here with a brand new version of these hidden object brain teasers. We've prepared a visual test for you today. The concept of this new brain puzzle is pretty straightforward. You must examine a photograph and spot an item hidden inside it. So, are you ready to challenge your vision? Let’s begin.

In this image, you can see a snowy holiday landscape. There is an inn in the image, where you can see luggage kept out front and a cute husky guarding it. There is also a bear hidden in here somewhere The challenge for you is to try and find the bear in the given seconds. As you already know, there is a time limit set for this visual test puzzle as well. You have only 5 seconds to spot the bear and pass this challenge. Get, set, and go. Best of luck. 

The solution to this picture puzzle is given at the end of this article. If you are unable to solve this puzzle in the given time, then scroll down to see where the bear was hiding all along. 

Visual Test Solution

The bear was hiding right under our noses all this time. Take a look yourself:

Jagranjosh

