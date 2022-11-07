Spot The Difference: Can you spot 3 differences in 11 seconds?

Spot the Difference: There are many different types of activities on the Internet that will keep you engaged and entertained. One such game is "spot the difference between two pictures."

The best thing about this activity is that it can be attempted either individually or in groups.

While trying it individually, you will be able to gauge the level of your observation, and while playing in groups, you can find out who is the fastest among all to spot all the differences.

It will also help boost your observation skills, both adults and kids can benefit from practising this activity regularly.

Ready to try out a quick challenge now?

Then, hop in.

Spot the Difference: Find 10 Differences between the two pictures in 33 seconds

Source: Youtube/ The Loud House

The above image depicts a breakfast table scene where two kids are seen having breakfast. Now, look carefully at the image and find out the possible differences between the two images.





You can see the delicious spread of pancakes, bread and butter.

Of the two kids, one is a boy and the other is a girl.

The girl is the older one and is holding a doll in her hand while the younger brother is getting ready for his food.

The clock is ticking fast.

Hurry up.

How many differences did you find?

One, two, or all of them?

Give your best effort.

If you are unable to find all the differences within the required time, you can always check the solutions that are given at the end.

Spot the Difference - Solution

The differences between the two images are as follows: