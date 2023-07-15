You have super eyes if you can spot the fox in the cartoon within 6 seconds!

We are back with another mind-blowing optical illusion. Optical illusions are a fun way to challenge your brain. They also help you in coordinating your senses with your mind.

This optical illusion is a challenging one. The majority of the population only sees the bird in the picture puzzle, but If you can spot the hidden fox in this optical illusion, then you are among the top percentage of the population with super eyes.

If you are looking for a way to challenge yourself and have fun at the same time, you have come to the right place. Test your mind with this hidden animal optical illusion.

Are you ready to challenge yourself?

Yes.

Then let's go.

Spot the fox in 6 seconds!

Take a close look at the image below.

Source: frgroot (TikTok)

The above image recently went viral on the internet. The cartoon created by Russian artist Valentin Dubinin hides a sly foz somewhere. And you have to find it. So, get ready for the challenge.

Set your timer for 7 seconds and go. Though only the bird holding something in its beak is visible in this picture puzzle, there is more to it than meets the eye. Yes, we are talking about the fox. It is here somewhere; you just need to shift your perspective if you want to solve it.

And the time is up.

We believe that you must have found the hidden fox by now.

If you have not, then do not trouble yourself any further.

Do not fret anymore; we are revealing the optical illusion’s answers now.

Optical Illusion Answer

Keep reading to find out precisely where the fox has been hiding.

Did you see how clever this optical illusion is?

Is it not great how our minds perceive these illusions? It goes on to show us that often what we see in front of us might not be reality. We have to pry deeper into some things to find out the actual truth.

Well, we hope that you had fun with this optical illusion.

You have a powerful vision if you can find the man on the mountain in 5 seconds!

Only individuals with unique eyesight can spot the cat hidden behind the vertical lines in 13 seconds!

Only the sharpest-eyed people can find 3 daughters of the man hidden in the picture within 9 seconds!

You have the eyes of an eagle if you can spot the owl in the tree within 5 seconds!