WTC India Squad 2023: The Final Squad of India in WTC Final 2023
WTC India Squad 2023: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the squad for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. The match will be played at the Rose Bowl in Southampton from June 18 to 22.
|Main Squad
|
Standby Players
|
Rohit Sharma (captain)
|Yashasvi Jaiswal,
|
Ravichandran Ashwin
|Mukesh Kumar
|
KS Bharat
|Suryakumar Yadav
|
Shubman Gill
|Ravindra Jadeja
|Virat Kohli
|Ishan Kishan
|Cheteshwar Pujara
|Axar Patel
|Ajinkya Rahane
|Mohammad Shami
|Mohammad Siraj
|Shardul Thakur
|Jaydev Unadakt
|Umesh Yadav
WTC India Squad 2023 Openers
Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will be opening for The Indian Team. Due to KL Rahul’s hamstring injury that he suffered during IPL 2023, he will be missing the WTC Final. Yashasvi Jaiswal will be replacing Ruturaj Gaikwand because of the former wedding.
Captain @ImRo45 joins #TeamIndia's training session here at the Arundel Castle Cricket Club.
WTC India Squad 2023 Middle Order
Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli will form the backbone of the Indian batting line-up. Pujara is a solid batsman who is known for his patience and concentration, while Kohli is one of the most destructive batsmen in the world. Ajinkya Rahane will also be looking to contribute with the bat, while KS Bharat will provide the team with solidity in the lower middle order.
WTC India Squad 2023 All Rounders
Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are two of the world's best spinners, and they will be the key to India's success in the WTC final. Ashwin is a master of spin bowling and ocassionaly chips in with the bat. Jadeja is an all-rounder who can contribute with both bat and ball.
Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur are also in the squad as all rounders. Shardul is a handy all-rounder who can provide the team with some extra pace.
WTC India Squad 2023 Pacers
Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj are two of the most promising fast bowlers in the world, and they will be looking to exploit the English conditions in the WTC final. Umesh Yadav is a experienced bowler will provide the team with some extra pace, while Jaydev Unadkat is a young bowler who is known for his swing bowling.
From Nottingham to Ahmedabad
A journey of grit, determination, pride and teamwork
#TeamIndia 🇮🇳 members relive a remarkable journey of reaching the WTC Final for the second time
WATCH the full Video 🎥🔽 #WTC23 https://t.co/WVY41lVNNh pic.twitter.com/uOnBK74ADp
