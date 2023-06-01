WTC India Squad 2023: The Final Squad of India in WTC Final 2023

WTC India Squad 2023: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the squad for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. The match will be played at the Rose Bowl in Southampton from June 18 to 22.

Main Squad Standby Players Rohit Sharma (captain) Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin Mukesh Kumar KS Bharat Suryakumar Yadav Shubman Gill Ravindra Jadeja Virat Kohli Ishan Kishan Cheteshwar Pujara Axar Patel Ajinkya Rahane Mohammad Shami Mohammad Siraj Shardul Thakur Jaydev Unadakt Umesh Yadav

WTC India Squad 2023 Openers

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will be opening for The Indian Team. Due to KL Rahul’s hamstring injury that he suffered during IPL 2023, he will be missing the WTC Final. Yashasvi Jaiswal will be replacing Ruturaj Gaikwand because of the former wedding.

WTC India Squad 2023 Middle Order

Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli will form the backbone of the Indian batting line-up. Pujara is a solid batsman who is known for his patience and concentration, while Kohli is one of the most destructive batsmen in the world. Ajinkya Rahane will also be looking to contribute with the bat, while KS Bharat will provide the team with solidity in the lower middle order.

WTC India Squad 2023 All Rounders

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are two of the world's best spinners, and they will be the key to India's success in the WTC final. Ashwin is a master of spin bowling and ocassionaly chips in with the bat. Jadeja is an all-rounder who can contribute with both bat and ball.

Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur are also in the squad as all rounders. Shardul is a handy all-rounder who can provide the team with some extra pace.

WTC India Squad 2023 Pacers

Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj are two of the most promising fast bowlers in the world, and they will be looking to exploit the English conditions in the WTC final. Umesh Yadav is a experienced bowler will provide the team with some extra pace, while Jaydev Unadkat is a young bowler who is known for his swing bowling.