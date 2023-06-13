The last total solar eclipse opportunity for decades, ahead in 2024. Know more about the great celestial events

On April 24, one would not like to miss the total solar eclipse over the United States. This is genuinely a golden opportunity for those who are ever excited to see and study eclipses.

The path of totality is where one would be able to see the total solar eclipse. The path is around 115 miles wide. The event, just like all major celestial events, is going to attract many travelers.

The last such great celestial event took place in 2017 in the month of August with the American eclipse. The solar eclipse of 2024 is going to be the last such great celestial event of a total solar eclipse. After this event, the next such incidence will occur after decades, on August 23, in the year 2044.

Therefore, it is important to make plans of such an event in advance.

