This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 18 July

Every day has a history attached to it. Did you know July 18 is no exception? It is full of big moments that shaped our world.

On July 18, 1536, England's Parliament declared the pope no longer had authority in England. Similarly, on July 18, 1863, the 54th Massachusetts, a Black regiment, made a charge on Fort Wagner during the U.S. Civil War.

In 1918, Nelson Mandela was born in South Africa. In 1925, Adolf Hitler published the first volume of Mein Kampf. In 1944, Japan's Prime Minister Hideki Tōjō resigned as World War II turned against Japan.

In 1968, Intel was founded in California. In 1976, gymnast Nadia Comăneci earned the first perfect 10 at the Montreal Olympics. In 2013, Detroit filed the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history. In this article, we'll explore each of these moments. We'll explain their key details.