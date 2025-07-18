This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 18 July

Every day has a history attached to it. Did you know July 18 is no exception? It is full of big moments that shaped our world.
On July 18, 1536, England's Parliament declared the pope no longer had authority in England. Similarly, on July 18, 1863, the 54th Massachusetts, a Black regiment, made a charge on Fort Wagner during the U.S. Civil War.
In 1918, Nelson Mandela was born in South Africa. In 1925, Adolf Hitler published the first volume of Mein Kampf. In 1944, Japan's Prime Minister Hideki Tōjō resigned as World War II turned against Japan.
In 1968, Intel was founded in California. In 1976, gymnast Nadia Comăneci earned the first perfect 10 at the Montreal Olympics. In 2013, Detroit filed the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history. In this article, we'll explore each of these moments. We'll explain their key details.
What Happened on this Day – July 18?
Here's what happened in history on July 18:
1536 – England Rejects Papal Authority
- The English Parliament passed an act removing the Pope's authority in England.
- This marked a significant step in England's break from the Catholic Church.
- It strengthened King Henry VIII's control over religious matters.
1792 – John Paul Jones Dies in Paris
- Naval hero of the American Revolution, John Paul Jones, died in Paris.
- He had been awaiting a U.S. diplomatic posting to Algiers.
- Jones is remembered as a fearless commander who famously said, "I have not yet begun to fight!"
1863 – Black Infantry's Heroic Charge at Fort Wagner
- The 54th Massachusetts Infantry, an African American regiment, led a brave assault on Fort Wagner.
- Colonel Robert Gould Shaw and many soldiers were killed.
- Their courage became a symbol of Black service and sacrifice in the Civil War.
1919 – Black Sox Trial Begins
- Eight Chicago White Sox players went on trial for fixing the 1919 World Series.
- Though acquitted in court, all were banned from professional baseball for life.
- The scandal rocked the sports world and led to the appointment of the first commissioner of baseball.
1925 – Hitler's Mein Kampf is Published
- Adolf Hitler released the First Volume of Mein Kampf.
- The book detailed his extremist ideology and political vision.
- It served as a roadmap for the Nazi regime that would follow.
1940 – FDR Nominated for a Third Term
- Franklin D. Roosevelt was nominated for an unprecedented third presidential term.
- This broke the long-standing two-term tradition.
- He later went on to win the 1940 election.
1944 – Japan's Prime Minister Hideki Tōjō Resigns
- Facing significant losses in World War II, Japanese Prime Minister Hideki Tōjō stepped down.
- His resignation came after American forces captured Saipan.
- Tōjō was later arrested and tried for war crimes.
1947 – Two Historic Firsts in the U.S.
1) Presidential Succession Act Signed:
- President Harry Truman signed a law revising the line of succession.
- It placed the Speaker of the House next in line after the Vice President.
2) First Female Army Officer Commissioned:
- Florence Blanchfield became the first woman with permanent rank in the U.S. Army.
- She was commissioned as lieutenant colonel by General Dwight D. Eisenhower.
1968 – Intel Corporation was Founded
- Robert Noyce and Gordon Moore founded Intel in California.
- It would become one of the world's leading tech companies.
- Intel helped launch the personal computer revolution.
1969 – Chappaquiddick Tragedy Involving Ted Kennedy
- Senator Ted Kennedy drove off a bridge at Chappaquiddick Island.
- His passenger, Mary Jo Kopechne, died in the submerged car.
- Kennedy didn't report the accident for 10 hours, raising political and legal questions.
1976 – Nadia Comăneci Scores First Olympic Perfect 10
- Romanian gymnast Nadia Comăneci scored the first-ever perfect 10 in Olympic history.
- She was just 14 years old at the Montreal Games.
- Her flawless routine stunned the world and forever changed gymnastics.
1984 – San Ysidro McDonald's Massacre
- James Huberty opened fire at a McDonald's in San Ysidro, California.
- He killed 21 people and injured 19 more before being shot by police.
- It remains one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history.
1986 – Titanic Wreck Footage Released
- A close-up video of the sunken RMS Titanic was released to the public.
- It featured dramatic images, such as the grand staircase and coral-covered chandeliers.
- The footage came from the first manned expedition to the wreck.
1989 – Murder of Actress Rebecca Schaeffer
- Young actress Rebecca Schaeffer was shot at her L.A. home by a stalker.
- Her tragic death led to the first anti-stalking laws in California.
- The case raised awareness about the safety and privacy of celebrities.
1994 – Buenos Aires Bombing
- A powerful car bomb exploded at a Jewish centre in Argentina.
- It killed 85 people and injured hundreds more.
- The bombing remains the deadliest antisemitic attack in Argentina's history.
1995 – Barack Obama Publishes Dreams from My Father
- Future U.S. President Barack Obama released his memoir, Dreams from My Father.
- The book reflected on his biracial identity and family history.
- It gained wider attention years later when he entered national politics.
2013 – Detroit Declares Bankruptcy
- The city of Detroit filed for Chapter 9 bankruptcy.
- With $18 billion in debt, it was the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history.
- The case highlighted deep issues with urban finance and governance.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on July 18?
July 18 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Famous Births on July 18
1918 – Nelson Mandela
- Anti-apartheid activist and global icon.
- Spent 27 years in prison for fighting South Africa's racist regime.
- Became South Africa's first Black president in 1994.
- Won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1993.
- Known for his message of peace, forgiveness, and unity.
1921 – John Glenn
- First American to orbit the Earth, in 1962 aboard Friendship 7.
- Returned to space in 1998 at age 77 on Space Shuttle Discovery.
- Served over 20 years as a U.S. Senator from Ohio.
- A hero in both science and politics.
1937 – Hunter S. Thompson
- Founder of "Gonzo journalism" – a wild, personal, and satirical style of reporting.
- Best known for Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.
- Known for his rebellious attitude and unique writing voice.
- His work influenced generations of journalists and writers.
Notable Deaths on July 18
1792 – John Paul Jones
- Revolutionary War naval commander, known for his bold sea battles.
- Died in Paris while awaiting a U.S. diplomatic posting.
- Remembered as the "Father of the American Navy".
- His legacy remains strong in U.S. military history.
1966 – Bobby Fuller
- Rock singer best known for the hit song "I Fought the Law".
- Found dead in his car under mysterious circumstances at age 23.
- His death remains unsolved and surrounded by speculation.
1988 – Nico (Christa Päffgen)
- German singer, model, and actress.
- Gained fame with The Velvet Underground.
- Had a unique deep voice and mysterious persona.
- Died from a bicycle accident while on vacation in Ibiza.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation