This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 20 July

Every day has a story. Have you ever wondered what happened on July 20? This date is packed with moments that changed our world. In this article, we'll explore what makes July 20 so memorable.

Imagine a day that saw daring deeds, scientific triumphs, and tragic turns—all on the same date. First, in 1944, brave German officers tried to kill Hitler with a bomb, but he survived.

Then, in 1969, humans took their first steps on the Moon. Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed on the lunar surface, forever changing history. A few years later, in 1976, the Viking 1 spacecraft became the first U.S. mission to land on Mars.

However, July 20 holds sorrow as well. In 1977, a sudden flood in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, killed over 80 people. And in 2012, a movie theatre shooting in Aurora, Colorado, claimed 12 lives and injured many more. In this article, we'll explore each event.