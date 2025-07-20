This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 20 July

Every day has a story. Have you ever wondered what happened on July 20? This date is packed with moments that changed our world. In this article, we'll explore what makes July 20 so memorable.
Imagine a day that saw daring deeds, scientific triumphs, and tragic turns—all on the same date. First, in 1944, brave German officers tried to kill Hitler with a bomb, but he survived.
Then, in 1969, humans took their first steps on the Moon. Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed on the lunar surface, forever changing history. A few years later, in 1976, the Viking 1 spacecraft became the first U.S. mission to land on Mars.
However, July 20 holds sorrow as well. In 1977, a sudden flood in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, killed over 80 people. And in 2012, a movie theatre shooting in Aurora, Colorado, claimed 12 lives and injured many more. In this article, we'll explore each event.
What Happened on this Day – July 20?
Here's what happened in history on July 20:
1553 – Lady Jane Grey Loses the Throne
- Lady Jane Grey was declared Queen of England on July 10, 1553, at age 15.
- Her father-in-law, the Duke of Northumberland, promoted her to keep England Protestant.
- On July 20, public support shifted to Mary Tudor, marking the end of Jane's reign.
- Known as the "Nine-Day Queen", Jane was imprisoned and later executed in 1554.
1881 – Sitting Bull Surrenders
- Hunkpapa Sioux leader Sitting Bull surrendered to U.S. forces.
- This happened five years after Custer's defeat at Little Bighorn.
- The U.S. Army promised amnesty to him and his followers.
1889 – Homesteaders Murdered in Wyoming
- Powerful ranchers lynched Ella Watson and James Averell.
- They were accused of cattle rustling—likely falsely.
- Their deaths showed the tension between settlers and cattle barons.
1923 – Pancho Villa Assassinated
- Mexican revolutionary Pancho Villa was ambushed in Parral, Mexico.
- He was shot over 40 times in his car.
- He was buried the next day; his grave was later robbed and his skull stolen.
1944 – Hitler Survives Bomb Attack
- German officers tried to assassinate Hitler with a bomb at his headquarters.
- The briefcase bomb killed four people, but Hitler survived.
- The plotters, led by Claus von Stauffenberg, were captured and executed that night.
1948 – Truman Issues Peacetime Draft
President Truman ordered nearly 10 million men to register for military service.
It came during Cold War tensions with the Soviet Union.
The move expanded the president's power during peacetime.
1963 – "Surf City" Tops the Charts
- Jan and Dean's hit "Surf City" reached No. 1 in the U.S.
- It was the first surf song to do so.
- The catchy line "Two girls for every boy!" became iconic.
1969 – Men Walk on the Moon
- Apollo 11 landed on the Moon.
- Neil Armstrong became the first human to walk on the Moon, followed by Buzz Aldrin.
- Michael Collins remained in orbit in the command module.
- President Nixon called it an "interplanetary conversation".
1973 – Bruce Lee Dies at 32
- Bruce Lee died in Hong Kong from a brain oedema.
- His sudden death shocked fans around the world.
- He had just finished filming Enter the Dragon.
1976 – Viking 1 Lands on Mars
- NASA's Viking 1 became the first U.S. spacecraft to land on Mars.
- It sent back the first detailed photos of the Martian surface.
- The landing happened on the 7th anniversary of the Moon walk.
1977 – Johnstown Flood Returns
- A flash flood struck Johnstown, Pennsylvania, killing 84 people.
- Dams failed again, 88 years after the deadly 1889 flood.
- Millions of dollars in damage followed.
1984 – Serial Killer Duo Caught
- Alton Coleman and Debra Brown were arrested in Illinois.
- Their violent crime spree left eight dead.
- Coleman had been added to a special slot on the FBI's Most Wanted list.
1988 – Die Hard Premieres
- Die Hard, starring Bruce Willis, opened in U.S. theatres.
- The film became a huge success, making Willis a global star.
- It launched a long-running franchise and inspired many action films.
2012 – Aurora Theatre Shooting
- A gunman attacked a movie theatre in Aurora, Colorado, during a midnight screening of The Dark Knight Rises.
- 12 people died, and 70 were injured, including a 6-year-old girl.
- It became one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on July 20?
July 20 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on July 20
- Carlos Santana (1947) – Grammy-winning guitarist known for blending Latin, rock, and jazz styles.
- Sandra Oh (1971) – Canadian-American actress, famous for Grey's Anatomy and Killing Eve.
- Cormac McCarthy (1933–2023) – Pulitzer Prize-winning author of The Road and No Country for Old Men.
- Josh Holloway (1969) – American actor best known for his role as Sawyer on the TV show Lost.
- Ray Allen (1975) – American former NBA player, one of the greatest 3-point shooters in basketball history.
- Judy Greer (1975) – Actress known for her roles in 13 Going on 30, Arrested Development, and many comedies.
Died on July 20
- Pancho Villa (1923) – Mexican revolutionary general and folk hero, assassinated in an ambush.
- Bruce Lee (1973) – Legendary martial artist and film star, died suddenly at just 32 years old.
- Cormac McCarthy (2023) – Passed away at 89; known for his dark, influential novels.
- James Doohan (2005) – Actor best known as "Scotty" from Star Trek, died on this day at age 85.
