Today in History, 8 December: What Happened on this Day

Today in History: December 8

From the declaration of war on Japan, the entry of the US into World War II, and the birth of Maratha stalwart Balaji Baji Rao to the murder of iconic singer John Lennon, December 8 is a defining day in history.

From the declaration of war on Japan, the entry of the US into World War II, and the birth of Maratha stalwart Balaji Baji Rao to the murder of iconic singer John Lennon, December 8 is a defining day in history.

Keep reading to learn what happened on this day (Dec. 8) in Indian and world history in sports, politics, music, and cinema, along with some famous birthdays and demises.

Historical Events Today

In 1863, 2500 were estimated to have died in a deadly fire at the Jesuit Church of La Compania in Santiago, Chile.

In 1941, the US and Britain declared war on Japan, with the US officially entering World War II after the attack on Pearl Harbor. President Franklin D. Roosevelt delivered his iconic "Infamy" speech.

In 1953, US President Dwight D. Eisenhower gave his famous "Atoms for Peace" speech at the United Nations, opening access to nuclear research to civilians and other countries.

In 1971, the Indian Navy launched an attack on West Pakistan’s key port city of Karachi during the Indo-Pakistani War.

in 1980, former The Beatles member and activist, John Lennon was shot dead by a deranged fan who took offence to Lennon's comments about Jesus Christ.

In 1987, US President Ronald Reagan and his Soviet counterpart Mikhail Gorbachev signed a nuclear weapons reduction treaty, eliminating medium-range nuclear missiles.

In 1991, Russia, Belarus, and Ukraine formed the Commonwealth of Independent States after the dissolution of the Soviet Union.

In 2002, cow urine was patented by the US for its medicinal properties, following other indigenous Indian remedies like neem, turmeric, and Jamun.

In 2010, Elon Musk’s aerospace company SpaceX became the first commercial company to release a spacecraft, the Dragon capsule, into orbit and land it safely back on Earth.

In 2019, Sanna Marin became the world’s youngest state leader when she became the Prime Minister of Finland at the age of 34.

Sports Events On This Day

In 1998, women’s ice hockey was first included in the Olympics. The US defeated Canada 3-1 in the finals to clinch the gold medal.

In 2004, Mia Hamm, a renowned football star in US women’s football, retired from the sport.

In 2000, popular basketball star Shaquille O’Neal set an NBA record by going 0-for-11 from the free-throw line as the SuperSonics beat the Lakers 103-95.

Music & Cinema Events On This Day

In 1813, legendary music composer Ludwig van Beethoven’s 7th Symphony in A premiered in Vienna.

In 1949, On the Town, the film adaptation of the Broadway musical of the same name, premieres, starring Gene Kelly, Frank Sinatra, Ann Miller, and Vera-Ellen.

In 1978, The Deer Hunter, starring Robert De Niro, Christopher Walken, and Meryl Streep, premiered in Los Angeles. The film won the Academy Award for Best Picture.

Notable Deaths Today

Sr No Death Year Personality 1 1626 John Davies, English poet, lawyer, and politician 2 1864 George Boole, English mathematician who developed the Boolean algebra of logic, which is now widely used in digital computer circuits 3 1903 Herbert Spencer, English philosopher, biologist and anthropologist who originated the expression “survival of the fittest,” based on his hypothesis of Charles Darwin’s works 4 1978 Golda Meir, Israeli politician and teacher who became the first female head of government in Israel 5 1980 John Lennon, British musician and member of the iconic rock band The Beatles, was shot dead by a fan 6 2016 John Glenn, American astronaut, senator, and the first American to go into orbit

Famous Birthdays Today

Sr No Birth Year Personality 1 1542 Mary, Queen of Scotland (1543 - 67), the first woman to rule Scotland, the queen consort of France, and a claimant to the throne of England 2 1720 Balaji Baji Rao aka Nana Saheb I, the son of Peshwa Bajirao I and Kashibai. The Maratha Empire reached its peak during the reign of Balaji Bajrao and he subdued the Mughals, Nizam and the Bengal Sultanate. 3 1861 George Méliès, French filmmaker and illusionist whose experimental visual effects-driven movies laid the foundation of sci-fi films 4 1886 Diego Rivera, Mexican painter who revived fresco painting in Latin America. He was the husband of acclaimed painter Frida Kahlo. 5 1925 Sammy Davis, Jr., American entertainer who wowed audiences in the mid-20th century with his singing, acting, dancing, and comedy skills. 6 1943 Jim Morrison, American singer and front man of the rock band The Doors. Morrison was known for his charisma and stage presence. 7 1946 Sharmila Tagore, veteran Indian actress who starred in films Aradhana and Amar Prem 8 1953 Kim Basinger, American actress known for her roles in 91/2 Weeks, Batman and LA Confidential 9 1982 Nicki Minaj, Trinidadian-American rapper and singer known for songs Anaconda and Super Bass

