Today’s Wordle 721: Hints and Clues of 10 June with Solution for Word Puzzle Game

Wordle is a game that is loved by all. No matter whether you are in school, in your teenage years, or a grown-up adult; everyone shares the same craze for the exciting word game. Rightfully so, the game is designed to captivate one and all. Yes, Wordle is addictive, interesting, and super challenging!

With every sunrise, Wordle lovers across the globe open their eyes in the excitement of cracking the Wordle of the day. No wonder, the NYTimes Wordle is undoubtedly a popular web-based word game worldwide. Excited about Wordle today? Wordle today is a word used quite often by salad lovers! Oops, did we spill a hint? It is important to note that getting full scores in the Wordle game with the help of exciting Wordle hints by Jagran Josh is a different kind of fun. Make the most of Wordle today with our super-interesting hints. New to Wordle? Know what the Wordle game is all about before diving into our special hints for the Wordle of the day. Once you get acquainted with the Wordle game and its rules well, it will be easy for you to get that winning screech after cracking the Wordle of the day! Worried if you'll be able to crack Wordle 721 for 10th June 2023? We are famous for offering the Wordle answer along with exciting Wordle hints to make your Wordle game experience worthwhile.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a super addictive word game by NYTimes. Why is the NYTimes Wordle so addictive? Well, the answer is pretty simple. The Wordle game is super addictive as it plays with the fact of “Scarcity”. Unlike other games that give you the chance to play unlimited at any time of the day, Wordle gives you only 6 chances to crack the word. If you lose in all of these 6 chances, you will have to wait for the next sunrise for the new word.

Thus, the smart look for hints at Jagran Josh to crack their Wordle challenges in just minutes.

Before diving into the hints, first, have a look at the rules carefully.

How to play Wordle?

The ones who play Wordle regularly know how straightforward the rules are. Wordle is one of those games that has extremely simple rules to follow but is still tricky to crack because of its novelty factor.

Coming back to the point, the rules of the game are pretty straightforward. Every day, the game comes with a fixed 5-letter English word that you are supposed to crack. You get to see a grid and you need to enter any five-letter English word that comes to your mind.

The moment you enter the first word, Wordle will tell you whether the word chosen by the puzzle has the same letters as that you have entered. How?

If in case the word you have entered has a few letters in common with the Wordle word of the day, those letters will be painted in yellow the moment you press the “Enter” key after typing the word.

If in case the word you have entered not only has the common letters but has them just at the right place in accordance with the word chosen by the game, those letters at the correct places will automatically turn green.

After just the first or the second trial, you may find a few letters that are common to the ones in the word chosen by Wordle. This way, you figure out the word chosen by the game by attempting more chances.

Remember, that you get only 6 chances to crack the Wordle of the day. Once you lose all six chances, you’ll have to wait for the next day for a different word.

Wordle #721: Hints for Today, 10th June 2023:

Wordle Hint 1:

The word starts with a vowel.

Wordle Hint 2:

The word does not have an "E".

Wordle Hint 3:

The word has only two consonants.

Wordle Hint 4:

The word either starts with "A" or "I".

Wordle Hint 5:

One of the consonants is either "M" or "N".

Wordle #721: Super Clue, 10th June 2023:

The word literally means repetition of something.

What’s today’s Wordle answer?

Wordle 721, for 10 June is AGAIN.

