Today’s Wordle: 591 Hints and Clues of 31 January with Solution for Word Puzzle Game

Hello Wordle lovers,

Excited about the Wordle today?

Well, we are sure you are. Every day comes with a new sun and a new word. People all over the world try their luck and smartness to crack the Wordle game, but very few are actually able to guess just the right Wordle word. The Wordle game too never fails to surprise its gamers with exciting words every day. No wonder the NYTimes Wordle is a popular game throughout the world.

But hey, you and we are not genies, nor are we some psychic experts! How can anyone on Earth ever guess a 5-letter Wordle of the day without any cosmic help? Well, sometimes flukes do work in our favor, but the Wordle game demands Wordle hints.

The Wordle hints that we provide are not only a great helping hand to crack the Wordle game like a PRO, but are also juicy enough to add fun to the Wordle game.

Aren’t you excited about the hints?

Hold onto your excitement. Before jumping straight to the Wordle hints for Wordle 591, let us first know the Wordle game better.

What is Wordle?

NYTimes Wordle or Wordle is a super challenging yet addictive game by New York Times. The game demands one to guess a five-letter English word in just 6 attempts. Sounds easy, right? Well, it is not!

The game gives you no more than 6 chances and once done, you can’t try guessing the Wordle of the day again.

How To Play Wordle?

The rules are pretty straightforward.

Every day the word game comes up with a grid, allowing you to make 6 guesses of a 5 letter word.

If any of the letters you put exist in that five-letter word, the box will turn yellow. If the letter is placed precisely in the right box in any of your guesses, it will turn green.

The goal is to crack that one 5-letter word chosen by Wordle within 6 attempts.

How on earth can you crack the exact right word without any external help? Well, that's why we are here, to help you out!

Below are the 5 hints you may need. In case you still fail, we'll not leave your hand. We have also mentioned the Wordle answer for today at the end. Bingo!

Wordle Hint 1:

The word starts and ends with a consonant.

Wordle Hint 2:

The Wordle of the day has only one vowel.

Wordle Hint 3:

The word either has an “N”, an “L”, or a “C”.

Wordle Hint 4:

One of the consonants in the Wordle of the day is “R”.

Wordle Hint 5:

The last two letters of the word are the same”.

Wordle 591: Super Clue:

You look left and right, and then you _____________ the river.

Aren’t you eager to check the Wordle of the day?

Scroll down to get the Wordle answer for today.

The Wordle answer for Wordle 591 for January 23, 2023, is:

CROSS!

Did the word CROSS cross your mind today? If not, wait for the next exciting Wordle challenge!

