Hurun Philanthropy List: Top 10 Philanthropists In India 2023

In the year 2023, the Indian philanthropic landscape witnessed the inclusion of 25 new entrants, bolstering the esteemed philanthropy list to an impressive count of 119 eminent benefactors. These magnanimous individuals collectively contributed a staggering INR 8,445 Crores, marking an astounding 59% surge when juxtaposed with the preceding year and an awe-inspiring 200% escalation when compared to the philanthropic landscape of three years past.

Shiv Nadar and Family are at the top of philanthropy on the India Philanthropy List, with a donation of INR 2,042 crore in 2023.

List of Top 10 Philanthropists in India 2023

Remarkably, the number of Indian benefactors who generously donated more than ₹100 crores surged from a mere 2 individuals in the 2018 list to an impressive tally of 14, a testament to the growing commitment to philanthropy among the Indian elite.

Notably, the pharmaceutical sector emerged as the frontrunner in the philanthropic arena, constituting 17% of the total philanthropists, closely followed by the Chemicals and Petrochemicals sector at 11%, highlighting the diverse sectors embraced by these compassionate contributors.

Intriguing insights from the report indicate that the average age of these benevolent figures stands at a dignified 68 years. Furthermore, geographically, the philanthropic epicentre predominantly resides in Mumbai, encompassing 33% of the philanthropic community, followed by New Delhi at 16%, and Bengaluru at 11%.

Here is the list of Top 10 philanthropists in India:

Rank Name Donation (INR Cr) Change in % Primary Cause Company 1 Shiv Nadar And Family 2,042 76% Arts, Culture and Heritage HCL Technologies 2 Azim Premji And Family 1,774 267% Education Wipro 3 Mukesh Ambani And Family 376 -8% Healthcare Reliance Industries 4 Kumar Mangalam Birla And Family 287 18% Education Aditya Birla 5 Gautam Adani And Family 285 50% Education Adani 6 Bajaj Family 264 234% Education Bajaj 7 Anil Agarwal And Family 241 46% Healthcare Vedanta 8 Nandan Nilekani 189 19% Ecosystem Building Infosys 9 Cyrus S Poonawalla And Adar Poonawalla 179 60% Healthcare Serum Institue Of Inida 10 Rohini Nilekani 170 41% Ecosystem Building Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies

As we unveil the illustrious roster of the Top 10 Philanthropists in India, it is imperative to acknowledge that assembling such an exhaustive compendium of India's most generous souls is no small feat.

This list involves extensive surveys of India's most accomplished entrepreneurs, by Hurun India and EdelGive. It is noteworthy that the report considered cash and cash equivalents along with legally binding commitments over the twelve months spanning from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023, alongside the latest available Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) data as filed with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Additionally, the report diligently accounted for donations made by individuals through companies in which they held significant stakes. For instance, contributions made by Biocon, considering Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's 60.68% ownership, were meticulously recorded. It's worth noting that one-time philanthropic donations, such as Azim Premji's transfer of a substantial part of his Wipro shares in 2015, were not included in this year's assessment.

For utmost transparency, it is imperative to emphasize that this list exclusively encompasses individuals born and raised in India, irrespective of their current citizenship status. Furthermore, values are rounded for clarity, and past figures remain subject to exchange rate fluctuations.

Best Philanthropists in India 2023

Shiv Nadar And Family

Shiv Nadar and his family have catapulted to the top of philanthropy on the India Philanthropy List 2023, with a formidable contribution of INR 2,042 crore. As the founder-chairman of HCL Technologies, Nadar's unwavering dedication is evidenced by a remarkable 76% increase in his donations, setting an admirable example for the philanthropic community. Established in 1994, the Shiv Nadar Foundation ardently adheres to the ethos of 'Creative Philanthropy', focusing primarily on endeavours within the realms of Arts and culture. Notable initiatives include the SSN Institutions, VidyaGyan, Shiv Nadar University, Shiv Nadar School, Shiksha Initiative, and Kiran Nadar Museum of Art. The Foundation's total commitment reaches a remarkable US$1.1 billion across its impactful initiatives.

Azim Premji And Family

Azim Premji and his family have secured a noteworthy second place on the list, with a substantial donation of INR 1,774 crore. This remarkable contribution reflects a staggering 267% increase from the preceding year, largely attributed to a remarkable 400% rise in dividend payouts by Wipro in FY 2023. Notably, Premji's innovative strategy allows the trusts to financially benefit from shares while retaining voting rights, demonstrating his astute approach to philanthropy.

Mukesh Ambani And Family

Mukesh Ambani and his family, the driving force behind Reliance Industries, have left an indelible mark on the philanthropic landscape with a generous donation of INR 376 crore, securing the prestigious third position on the India Philanthropy List 2023. Their philanthropic endeavours are channelled through the Reliance Foundation, with a primary focus on advancing the education and healthcare sectors.

Kumar Mangalam Birla And Family

The Kumar Mangalam Birla family has admirably claimed the fourth spot on the India Philanthropy List 2023 with a generous donation of INR 287 crore. Significantly, a substantial portion of this contribution, around INR 75 crore, emanates from their personal funds, underscoring their deep-rooted commitment to philanthropy. On a global scale, the group's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) expenditure surpasses INR 500 crore, emblematic of their wide-reaching philanthropic impact.

Gautam Adani & family

Gautam Adani and his family, representing the Adani Group, have made a substantial philanthropic impact with a commendable donation of INR 285 crore. This generous contribution secured them the fifth position on the India Philanthropy List 2023. Their philanthropic endeavours are channelled through the Adani Foundation, with a primary focus on enhancing the education sector.

Bajaj And Family

Marking an impactful debut on the philanthropic stage, the Bajaj family has attained the sixth position on the India Philanthropy List 2023 with a generous donation of INR 264 crore. This notable achievement underscores their commitment to meaningful giving and social impact, marking their inaugural appearance on this esteemed list since its inception.

Anil Agarwal And Family

Anil Agarwal, 70, who is ranked seventh on the India Philanthropy List 2023, is a major donor with INR 241 crore. This represents an impressive 46% increase over his previous year's efforts. Project Nand Ghar, a key project of the Anil Agarwal Foundation (AAF), was started in 2015 with the admirable goal of improving the lives of 2 crore women and 7 crore children among India's 13.7 lakh Anganwadis.

Nandan And Rohini Nilekani

Ranked eighth and tenth on the India Philanthropy List 2023, the philanthropic couple, Nandan Nilekani, aged 68, and Rohini Nilekani, aged 64, have consistently exhibited their deep commitment to philanthropy with annual donations of INR 189 crore and INR 170 crore, respectively. They have pledged half of their wealth to philanthropic causes through the 'Giving Pledge,' elevating their cumulative donation to an impressive INR 360 crore, indicative of their unwavering dedication to noble works towards society.

Cyrus S Poonawalla & Adar Poonawalla

With a donation of INR 179 crore, Cyrus S. Poonawalla and Adar Poonawalla, who represent the Serum Institute of India, have made a significant effect on the India Philanthropy List 2023, ranking ninth. With a particular focus on the healthcare industry, this represented a notable 60% rise from the previous year's contributions. The Poonawalla brothers' continued support of health-related charitable activities is demonstrated by their additional $19.08 million contribution from Serum Inc. and Serum Institute Life Science-UK.

