Two Child Policy in UP: Population (Control, Stabilization and Welfare) Bill 2021 explained

Uttar Pradesh Population (Control, Stabilization and Welfare) Bill 2021 has brought about a murmur among the people as it has proposed stringent punishments for those who violate the 2 child policy proposed by it. Take a look at the details of the bill proposed and what effect it has on people here. Before going ahead take a look at the following tweets to get a better understanding of the Bill

The CM of UP, Yogi Adityanath has been quite vocal about the rising population and its effects on the polity of Uttar Pradesh. On World Population Day, he tweeted

बढ़ती हुई जनसंख्या समाज में व्याप्त असमानता समेत प्रमुख समस्याओं का मूल है। समुन्नत समाज की स्थापना के लिए जनसंख्या नियंत्रण प्राथमिक शर्त है।



आइये, इस 'विश्व जनसंख्या दिवस' पर बढ़ती जनसंख्या से बढ़ती समस्याओं के प्रति स्वयं व समाज को जागरूक करने का प्रण लें। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 11, 2021

Major Highlights of the Bill:

As per the Bill,

"Public servants who adopt the two-child norm will get two additional increments during the entire service, maternity or as the case may be, paternity leave of 12 months, with full salary and allowances and three per cent increase in the employer’s contribution fund under national pension scheme.” There would be a formation of a state population fund to implement the Act. Various maternity centres would also be established at every primary health care centre. The NGOs would be assigned to distribute the contraceptive pills and also inform people The government will also be introducing a compulsory subject regarding population control in all secondary schools

Uttar Pradesh Population (Control, Stabilization and Welfare) Bill 2021: Details

The Bill mentions a very interesting basis and reason for its introduction. It reads, “ In Uttar Pradesh, there are limited ecological and economic resources at hand. It is necessary and urgent that the provision of basic necessities of human life including affordable food, safe drinking water, decent housing, access to quality education, economic/livelihood opportunities, power/electricity for domestic consumption, and a secure living is accessible to all citizens.”

In short the reason is the same old one but with revived words- To save the resources and promote their sustainable use, the Government is bringing about the Bill to being. This could only be done if the population of the place is under control.

Also, as stated in the Bill if healthy birth spacing is not promoted, it would lead to reproductive health loss in females.

Healthy spacing between children is essential.It can be promoted by augmenting availability, accessibility and affordability of quality reproductive health services for achievement of the goal of population control.

This would lead to sustainability, stability, equitable distribution of resources and welfare in the state.

Purpose of the Bill and it's Significance

Population control is about creating awareness among the masses as per the Chief Minister of UP, Yogi Adityanath. He is also of the opinion that one of the biggest reasons for the rising population is poverty and it is all the more bigger reason to control it.

As per him, each community has been taken care of in Population Policy 2021-2030.

Jai Pratap Singh, the health minister of UP said, "Uttar Pradesh is aiming for stability by 2050 and the government is trying to reduce population growth rate to 2.1 per cent."

The UP Law Commission says that this policy of two children per couple would not be forced, but in case the couple decides not to have more than two babies, they would be rewarded with eligibility of a few government schemes.

Those who do not follow it however would face some restrictions in the government jobs for availing ration or other benefits.

Also the bill would help in reducing the fertility rate from 2.2 to 2.1 which is the ideal rate.

The Bill has although been opposed by the Opposition parties for being political gimmick of BJP, but would be significant move once implemented.

