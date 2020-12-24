UNESCO’s State of Education Report 2020: Key Findings and recommendations 

Why in News?

The State of the Education Report for India 2020- Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), was launched by UNESCO recently in New Delhi. There were over 400 attendees, including representatives from the government, civil society, academia, partners and youth.

Significance?

The second edition of the State of Education Report focuses on technical and vocational education and training (TVET). India's demographic dividend is often the talk of the town. Thus to meet the aspirations of its youth and the skill requirements of the growing economy, the focus is on vocational education and training. A well-functioning TVET system is necessary for achieving inclusive and equitable growth. This can be useful in propelling the country to the coming phase of socio-economic development.

The Aim of the Report:

The report aims to support the Government of India which has already announced skills development as a key national priority under the Skill India Mission.

Theme:

Vocational Education First- This is the theme of the report in 2020

N for Nose: Theme for 2019

Report of 2019: Findings

As stated in last year’s report more than 27% of disabled children did not go to school. The report also stated that there was less number of girls than boys with disabilities in schools. One in four disabled children aged between 5-19 never attended school in India Three-fourths of five-year-olds were out of schools in case they were disabled The report suggested structural, institutional and attitudinal changes in the schooling system of India.

Findings of the Report 2020:

The report of 2020 has identified TVET as a tool to be used for the recovery of the educational sector through the rapid upskilling process. The COVID 19 Pandemic has brought an opportunity of digitalization of the vocational education system and for training to provide rapid skills to the needy UNESCO also praised India for its progress in creating a skilled workforce of 110 million people by 2022 under National Policy of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. India trains and skillfully educate 10 million youth annually

Recommendations of the Report 2020:

Unesco has recommended to:

Place the learners as the centre of education and training programmes. The learner’s aspirations and demands must be the basis of the programme Create an appropriate ecosystem for the teachers and trainers. The focus must be on upskilling, re-skilling and life long learning Ensuring access to TVET for women and differently-abled students Expansion of digitalization and training reforms in vocational education The education reforms must align with the 2030 agenda for sustainable development by UNESCO Provide support to local communities which in turn would generate livelihood options for them along with saving the tangible and intangible heritage of India TVET must be financed using innovative methods which can be deployed by the government The report suggests an expansion of evidence-based research for better planning and monitoring A coordinating mechanism must be brought about for the interministerial cooperation which would benefit the TVET goals.

Way Forward:

India under its Skill Development programmes needs to target the demographic index and boring about a change in the vocational education system. The unskilled youth would be a burden but the skilled youth would be an advantage to the economy. Interstate and Centre-State cooperation and proper channelled funds would increase the chances of the utilization of the youth’s energy to the most. It will also be in line with the PM’s dream of making an Atmnirbhar Bharat.

