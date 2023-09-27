US Space Force Ranks & Insignia, Check Complete List In Order

The United States Space Force (USSF) is the space service branch of the United States Armed Forces and the world's only dedicated independent space force. It was established on December 20, 2019, as the sixth branch of the U.S. military. The Space Force is responsible for organizing, training, and equipping space forces.

The US Space Force ranks are broken down into three groups: Enlisted Ranks (E-1 to E-9) and Commissioned Officer Ranks (O-1 to O-10). There are no Warrant Officer ranks in the US Space Force.

The different Space Force rank classifications mentioned below will help you familiarise yourself with US Space Force ranks and insignia.

Enlisted Ranks

E1 to E4 is the Specialist tier rank among which Specialist 1 is the lowest enlisted rank in the US Space Force. Each enlisted rank member undergoes a promotion fitness test and a speciality knowledge test. E5 and E6 are the non-commissioned officer tier ranks whereas E7 to E9 are the senior non-commissioned officer ranks. The Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force is the highest enlisted personnel in the Space Force.

Rank Enlisted Personnel E-1 Specialist 1 E-2 Specialist 2 E-3 Specialist 3 E-4 Specialist 4 E-5 Sergeant E-6 Technical Sergeant E-7 Master Sergeant E-8 Senior Master Sergeant E-9 Chief Master Sergeant E-9 Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force

Commissioned Officer Ranks

There are ten commissioned officer ranks in the US Space Force. Second Lieutenant (O-1) is the lowest commissioned officer rank while General (O-10) is the most senior commissioned rank in the US Space Force.

Rank Commissioned Officer Personnel O-1 Second Lieutenant O-2 First Lieutenant O-3 Captain O-4 Major O-5 Lieutenant Colonel O-6 Colonel O-7 Brigadier General O-8 Major General O-9 Lieutenant General O-10 General

We hope this article helped you to understand the US Space Force rank structure, and the difference between enlisted and commissioned officer ranks in the US Space Force.

