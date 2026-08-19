Viksit Bharat Quiz 2026 Live on MyGov: Test Your Knowledge and Earn Digital Certificate
The government has launched the official Viksit Bharat Quiz 2026 on MyGov to celebrate key national milestones and engage youth. Test your awareness with fresh general knowledge questions, learn about key development initiatives, and get steps to download your official participation certificate.
MyGov has rolled out the Viksit Bharat Quiz 2026 which gives citizens a chance to test their knowledge about the developmental updates of India and its long term vision. The quiz is organised in coordination with the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue (VBYLD). This nationwide initiative highlights key advancements made across digital infrastructure, healthcare, education, and social policy.
Top scorers stand a chance to win cash awards including a first prize of ₹51,000. And all active participants receive an official digital certificate.
Thgeneral knowledge quiz questions on Vikist Bharat in this article meanwhile will test your knowledge about the development of India and will later on offer clear answers and a simple guide on how to claim your certificate.
Viksit Bharat Quiz 2026: Mock Test Before the Official Challenge
Before attempting the official 300-second timer-based quiz on MyGov, test your speed and accuracy with these practice questions covering major government schemes, digital initiatives, and national milestones:
Q1. What is the maximum initial collateral free enterprise development loan provided under the PM Vishwakarma Scheme launched to support traditional artisans and craftspeople?
A) ₹50,000
B) ₹1,00,000
C) ₹2,00,000
D) ₹5,00,000
Answer: B) ₹1,00,000
Context: The scheme provides ₹1,00,000 in the first tranche and up to ₹2,00,000 in the second tranche at a concessional interest rate of 5%.
Q2. What target year has India set to achieve Net Zero carbon emissions as part of its Viksit Bharat sustainability goals?
A) 2030
B) 2047
C) 2050
D) 2070
Answer: D) 2070
Context: India announced its target to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2070 at the COP26 summit, aligning environmental sustainability with economic expansion.
Q3. What is the maximum health coverage provided per family per year under the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY scheme?
A) ₹2 Lakhs
B) ₹3 Lakhs
C) ₹5 Lakhs
D) ₹10 Lakhs
Answer: C) ₹5 Lakhs
Context: Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY offers secondary and tertiary hospitalization coverage up to ₹5 lakh per family per year across empaneled public and private hospitals.
Q4. Which initiative serves as the unified interface for digital public infrastructure in India powering real time mobile payment transfers nationwide?
A) NEFT
B) RTGS
C) UPI (Unified Payments Interface)
D) IMPS
Answer: C) UPI (Unified Payments Interface)
Context: Developed by NPCI UPI forms the core backbone of India's fintech adoption and global digital public infrastructure outreach.
Q5. The Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) aims to achieve tap water connection saturation for every rural household across India under which primary focus?
A) Har Ghar Jal
B) Har Khet Ko Pani
C) Swachh Jal Mission
D) Atal Bhujal Yojana
Answer: A) Har Ghar Jal
Context: Jal Jeevan Mission targets providing functional household tap connections (FHTC) to every rural household across the nation.
Q6. what is India's target for green hydrogen production capacity per annum under the National Green Hydrogen Mission launched to support Viksit Bharat sustainability goals by 2030?
A) 1 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT)
B) 2.5 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT)
C) 5 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT)
D) 10 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT)
Answer: C) 5 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT)
Context: The National Green Hydrogen Mission aims to establish India as a global hub for the production usage and export of green hydrogen and its derivatives.
Q7. Which scheme launched under Viksit Bharat digital infrastructure offers free high speed Wi Fi internet access across Public Data Offices (PDOs) nationwide?
A) PM-WANI (Wi-Fi Access Network Interface)
B) PM Digital Gramin Seva
C) BharatNet Fiber Mesh
D) PM Gati Digital Connect
Answer: A) PM-WANI (Wi-Fi Access Network Interface)
Context: PM-WANI expands broadband penetration in rural and semi-urban areas by allowing small local shopkeepers to operate as local public Wi-Fi providers.
Q8. What is the main objective of the Lakhpati Didi scheme integrated into India's rural economic development roadmap?
A) Providing interest-free home loans to rural families
B) Training micro-entrepreneurial women in Self-Help Groups (SHGs) to earn at least ₹1 Lakh annually
C) Offering free higher education degrees for rural girl students
D) Providing seed funding exclusively for urban startups led by women
Answer: B) Training micro-entrepreneurial women in Self-Help Groups (SHGs) to earn at least ₹1 Lakh annually
Context: The initiative focuses on financial independence, skill development, and market access for women in rural Self Help Groups.
Q9. Which primary sector is receiving direct government capital support under the Semiconductor India Mission to boost domestic manufacturing under Make in India?
A) Textile and Garment Parks
B) Microchip and Semiconductor Fab Facilities
C) Electric Vehicle Battery Assembly Plants
D) Heavy Steel Processing Units
Answer: B) Microchip and Semiconductor Fab Facilities
Context: The India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) provides financial assistance to build a resilient domestic microchip ecosystem for electronics, automotive, and IT hardware.
Q10. What is the primary purpose of the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana launched as part of India's green energy expansion?
A) Free solar power pumps for commercial factories
B) Subsidized rooftop solar installations providing up to 300 units of free electricity per month for 1 crore households
C) Building offshore wind power stations along coastal highways
D) Free solar lantern distribution across government schools
Answer: B) Subsidized rooftop solar installations providing up to 300 units of free electricity per month for 1 crore households
Context: PM Surya Ghar promotes renewable energy adoption at the household level while reducing monthly electricity expenses for middle and lower income families.
GK Quiz on Viksit Bharat 2026 for Practice
Q1. What is the target year set by the Government of India to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat (Developed India)?
A) 2030
B) 2040
C) 2047
D) 2050
Answer: C) 2047
Context: The goal aligns with 100 years of India’s independence in 2047.
Q2. Under which flagship program is the Viksit Bharat Quiz youth initiative organized?
A) Startup India Initiative
B) Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue (VBYLD)
C) Digital India Future Skills
D) National Youth Skill Mission
Answer: B) Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue (VBYLD)
Context: VBYLD engages youth aged 15–29 across all states and Union Territories to contribute ideas for national development.
Q3. What is the total cash prize awarded to the top performer of the official Viksit Bharat Quiz 2026 on MyGov?
A) ₹21,000
B) ₹31,000
C) ₹51,000
D) ₹1,00,000
Answer: C) ₹51,000
Context: According to official MyGov guidelines the top scorer gets ₹51,000, the runner-up receives ₹31,000, and 100 consolation prize winners receive ₹3,000 each.
Q4. What is the main focus area of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra reaching rural and urban areas?
A) Promoting international tourism
B) Awareness and 100% saturation of flagship government welfare schemes
C) Export tracking for small businesses
D) Highway construction monitoring
Answer: B) Awareness and 100% saturation of flagship government welfare schemes
Context: The Yatra ensures ground level delivery of healthcare, housing, sanitation, and financial inclusion services.
Q5. How many questions must a participant answer in the standard 300 second Viksit Bharat Quiz module on MyGov?
A) 5 questions
B) 10 questions
C) 15 questions
D) 20 questions
Answer: B) 10 questions
Context: The time bound challenge gives candidates 300 seconds (5 minutes) to answer 10 multiple choice questions.
Q6. What is the minimum age requirement for participants to qualify for the next rounds (essay writing and presentations) under the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue (VBYLD) track?
A) 12–18 years
B) 15–29 years
C) 18–35 years
D) Open to all ages without qualification limits
Answer: B) 15–29 years
Context: While the quiz is open to all citizens, youth aged 15–29 qualify to advance to national-level youth dialogue stages.
Q7. Which official digital portal hosts the registration, quiz interface, and certificate generation for the Viksit Bharat Quiz 2026?
A) Digital India Portal
B) National Career Service Portal
C) MyGov Quiz Platform (quiz.mygov.in)
D) India.gov.in Main Portal
Answer: C) MyGov Quiz Platform (quiz.mygov.in)
Context: All official entries, timer-based attempts, and digital certificate downloads are processed directly via MyGov.
Q8. What key focus area under Viksit Bharat @2047 aims at building world-class highways, expressways, and railways across India?
A) PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan
B) National Green Hydrogen Mission
C) Digital India Land Records
D) Make in India 2.0
Answer: A) PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan
Context: PM Gati Shakti serves as the multimodal connectivity backbone for accelerating infrastructure under the vision of a developed India.
Q9. How are winners selected among all participants who secure full marks within the time limit?
A) Manual interview round
B) First-come, first-served submission time stamp
C) Automated system-generated randomization process
D) Offline state-level examination
Answer: C) Automated system-generated randomization process
Context: According to official MyGov guidelines, winners among all top-scoring candidates are chosen transparently via computerized random selection.
Q10. What merchandise incentive is offered to the top 10,000 youth performers in the VBYLD Viksit Bharat Quiz module?
A) Free skill certification course vouchers
B) MY Bharat Goodies
C) Laptops and tablets
D) National museum passes
Answer: B) MY Bharat Goodies
Context: Selected top performers receive official youth merchandise kits from the MY Bharat platform.
How to Download Viksit Bharat Quiz Certificate?
If you have completed the challenge on the MyGov platform follow these steps to claim your official document of Viksit Bharat 2026 quiz:
- Go to quiz.mygov.in and log in using your registered mobile number or email ID.
- Click on your account profile name at the top right corner of the page.
- Search for the "My Activity" or "Submitted Quizzes" tab.
- Find Viksit Bharat Quiz 2026 in your completed quiz list.
- Select the "Download Certificate" button next to your score report to save your PDF certificate directly to your device.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Harshita Singh is an education and general knowledge journalist with over 5 years of experience in educational writing. Specializing in US affairs and GK, Harshita has a track record of breaking down intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Her strong background in text analysis, coupled with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi, helps her produce authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries or academic insights, you can reach out to her directly at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.