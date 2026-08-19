MyGov has rolled out the Viksit Bharat Quiz 2026 which gives citizens a chance to test their knowledge about the developmental updates of India and its long term vision. The quiz is organised in coordination with the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue (VBYLD). This nationwide initiative highlights key advancements made across digital infrastructure, healthcare, education, and social policy.

Top scorers stand a chance to win cash awards including a first prize of ₹51,000. And all active participants receive an official digital certificate.

Thgeneral knowledge quiz questions on Vikist Bharat in this article meanwhile will test your knowledge about the development of India and will later on offer clear answers and a simple guide on how to claim your certificate. Viksit Bharat Quiz 2026: Mock Test Before the Official Challenge

Before attempting the official 300-second timer-based quiz on MyGov, test your speed and accuracy with these practice questions covering major government schemes, digital initiatives, and national milestones: Q1. What is the maximum initial collateral free enterprise development loan provided under the PM Vishwakarma Scheme launched to support traditional artisans and craftspeople? A) ₹50,000 B) ₹1,00,000 C) ₹2,00,000 D) ₹5,00,000 Answer: B) ₹1,00,000 Context: The scheme provides ₹1,00,000 in the first tranche and up to ₹2,00,000 in the second tranche at a concessional interest rate of 5%. Q2. What target year has India set to achieve Net Zero carbon emissions as part of its Viksit Bharat sustainability goals? A) 2030 B) 2047 C) 2050 D) 2070 Answer: D) 2070 Context: India announced its target to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2070 at the COP26 summit, aligning environmental sustainability with economic expansion.

Q3. What is the maximum health coverage provided per family per year under the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY scheme? A) ₹2 Lakhs B) ₹3 Lakhs C) ₹5 Lakhs D) ₹10 Lakhs Answer: C) ₹5 Lakhs Context: Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY offers secondary and tertiary hospitalization coverage up to ₹5 lakh per family per year across empaneled public and private hospitals. Q4. Which initiative serves as the unified interface for digital public infrastructure in India powering real time mobile payment transfers nationwide? A) NEFT B) RTGS C) UPI (Unified Payments Interface) D) IMPS Answer: C) UPI (Unified Payments Interface) Context: Developed by NPCI UPI forms the core backbone of India's fintech adoption and global digital public infrastructure outreach. Q5. The Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) aims to achieve tap water connection saturation for every rural household across India under which primary focus?

A) Har Ghar Jal B) Har Khet Ko Pani C) Swachh Jal Mission D) Atal Bhujal Yojana Answer: A) Har Ghar Jal Context: Jal Jeevan Mission targets providing functional household tap connections (FHTC) to every rural household across the nation. Q6. what is India's target for green hydrogen production capacity per annum under the National Green Hydrogen Mission launched to support Viksit Bharat sustainability goals by 2030? A) 1 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT) B) 2.5 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT) C) 5 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT) D) 10 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT) Answer: C) 5 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT) Context: The National Green Hydrogen Mission aims to establish India as a global hub for the production usage and export of green hydrogen and its derivatives. Q7. Which scheme launched under Viksit Bharat digital infrastructure offers free high speed Wi Fi internet access across Public Data Offices (PDOs) nationwide?

A) PM-WANI (Wi-Fi Access Network Interface) B) PM Digital Gramin Seva C) BharatNet Fiber Mesh D) PM Gati Digital Connect Answer: A) PM-WANI (Wi-Fi Access Network Interface) Context: PM-WANI expands broadband penetration in rural and semi-urban areas by allowing small local shopkeepers to operate as local public Wi-Fi providers. Q8. What is the main objective of the Lakhpati Didi scheme integrated into India's rural economic development roadmap? A) Providing interest-free home loans to rural families B) Training micro-entrepreneurial women in Self-Help Groups (SHGs) to earn at least ₹1 Lakh annually C) Offering free higher education degrees for rural girl students D) Providing seed funding exclusively for urban startups led by women Answer: B) Training micro-entrepreneurial women in Self-Help Groups (SHGs) to earn at least ₹1 Lakh annually

Context: The initiative focuses on financial independence, skill development, and market access for women in rural Self Help Groups. Q9. Which primary sector is receiving direct government capital support under the Semiconductor India Mission to boost domestic manufacturing under Make in India? A) Textile and Garment Parks B) Microchip and Semiconductor Fab Facilities C) Electric Vehicle Battery Assembly Plants D) Heavy Steel Processing Units Answer: B) Microchip and Semiconductor Fab Facilities Context: The India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) provides financial assistance to build a resilient domestic microchip ecosystem for electronics, automotive, and IT hardware. Q10. What is the primary purpose of the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana launched as part of India's green energy expansion? A) Free solar power pumps for commercial factories

B) Subsidized rooftop solar installations providing up to 300 units of free electricity per month for 1 crore households C) Building offshore wind power stations along coastal highways D) Free solar lantern distribution across government schools Answer: B) Subsidized rooftop solar installations providing up to 300 units of free electricity per month for 1 crore households Context: PM Surya Ghar promotes renewable energy adoption at the household level while reducing monthly electricity expenses for middle and lower income families. GK Quiz on Viksit Bharat 2026 for Practice Q1. What is the target year set by the Government of India to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat (Developed India)? A) 2030 B) 2040 C) 2047 D) 2050 Answer: C) 2047 Context: The goal aligns with 100 years of India’s independence in 2047.

Q2. Under which flagship program is the Viksit Bharat Quiz youth initiative organized? A) Startup India Initiative B) Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue (VBYLD) C) Digital India Future Skills D) National Youth Skill Mission Answer: B) Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue (VBYLD) Context: VBYLD engages youth aged 15–29 across all states and Union Territories to contribute ideas for national development. Q3. What is the total cash prize awarded to the top performer of the official Viksit Bharat Quiz 2026 on MyGov? A) ₹21,000 B) ₹31,000 C) ₹51,000 D) ₹1,00,000 Answer: C) ₹51,000 Context: According to official MyGov guidelines the top scorer gets ₹51,000, the runner-up receives ₹31,000, and 100 consolation prize winners receive ₹3,000 each. Q4. What is the main focus area of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra reaching rural and urban areas?

A) Promoting international tourism B) Awareness and 100% saturation of flagship government welfare schemes C) Export tracking for small businesses D) Highway construction monitoring Answer: B) Awareness and 100% saturation of flagship government welfare schemes Context: The Yatra ensures ground level delivery of healthcare, housing, sanitation, and financial inclusion services. Q5. How many questions must a participant answer in the standard 300 second Viksit Bharat Quiz module on MyGov? A) 5 questions B) 10 questions C) 15 questions D) 20 questions Answer: B) 10 questions Context: The time bound challenge gives candidates 300 seconds (5 minutes) to answer 10 multiple choice questions. Q6. What is the minimum age requirement for participants to qualify for the next rounds (essay writing and presentations) under the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue (VBYLD) track?

A) 12–18 years B) 15–29 years C) 18–35 years D) Open to all ages without qualification limits Answer: B) 15–29 years Context: While the quiz is open to all citizens, youth aged 15–29 qualify to advance to national-level youth dialogue stages. Q7. Which official digital portal hosts the registration, quiz interface, and certificate generation for the Viksit Bharat Quiz 2026? A) Digital India Portal B) National Career Service Portal C) MyGov Quiz Platform (quiz.mygov.in) D) India.gov.in Main Portal Answer: C) MyGov Quiz Platform (quiz.mygov.in) Context: All official entries, timer-based attempts, and digital certificate downloads are processed directly via MyGov. Q8. What key focus area under Viksit Bharat @2047 aims at building world-class highways, expressways, and railways across India? A) PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan

B) National Green Hydrogen Mission C) Digital India Land Records D) Make in India 2.0 Answer: A) PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan Context: PM Gati Shakti serves as the multimodal connectivity backbone for accelerating infrastructure under the vision of a developed India. Q9. How are winners selected among all participants who secure full marks within the time limit? A) Manual interview round B) First-come, first-served submission time stamp C) Automated system-generated randomization process D) Offline state-level examination Answer: C) Automated system-generated randomization process Context: According to official MyGov guidelines, winners among all top-scoring candidates are chosen transparently via computerized random selection. Q10. What merchandise incentive is offered to the top 10,000 youth performers in the VBYLD Viksit Bharat Quiz module?