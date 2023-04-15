Vishu 2023: Malayalam New Year Wishes, Greetings, Images, Messages for Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram

Vishu 2023 Malayalam calendar: Vishu, the cultural festival celebrates the Hindu New Year in the part of Kerala, Tulu Nadu, and Mahe of India. According to the Malayalam solar calendar, the first month of Medam is referred to as Vishu. It is observed annually on April 15. The Malayalam New Year is observed with tremendous fervour and pomp for a better future full of optimism and hope.

Greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Vishu and Pohela Boishakh!



May this day of new beginnings bring hope and happiness to every home. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 15, 2023

Vishu greetings to everyone. Wishing you all a great year ahead. pic.twitter.com/rZeLLSy93r — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 15, 2023

Vishu 2023: Messages & Wishes

Best of Vishu, and may the light of pleasure, joy, and wealth shine upon you!

Happy Vishu, and may Lord Krishna enrich your life with love, peace, and joy all year long!

Let's establish a new beginning and an endlessly happy life. Cheers to Vishu!

Wishing you a happy Vishu on this day, let's spread positivity and serenity around us and within our surroundings.

Greetings on Vishu! May this new year deepen and elevate our friendship to a new and powerful level.

I fervently hope that your home will be filled with joy when the Vishukani is heard. Cheers to Vishu!

I send you my best wishes for a joyous, loving, and peaceful Vishu.

May the blessings of Lord Brahma fill your life with joy and prosperity.

Now that another year has ended, it's time to celebrate. Happy new year, everyone.

I hope you and your family have a prosperous, joyous, and special day. Warm Wishes on Vishu.

Vishu 2023: WhatsApp, Facebook & Instagram Status

Let's hope that the coming year will help you achieve your ambitions.

On this auspicious day, ask Lord Krishna to bring harmony and tranquilly into your life.

I hope the new year brings you happiness and prosperity in all areas of your life.

On this day, God made the world for his disciples. May you have renewed joy and optimism to make your life lovely! Cheers to Vishu!

Allow your heart and soul to invite the future with new passion as you observe the Vishukani and let go of all bitterness from the past. I wish you, everyone, a happy Vishu!

Let's hope that a new glimmer of hope appears on this fortunate day. May goodness and peace prevail everywhere. Happy Vishu.

May you be able to spend the precious moments of the holiday with your family from Vishukkani to Vishu Sadya. Wish you a warm and prosperous Vishu.

I wish you happiness, success, and tranquilly throughout this Vishu. Let's pray for the fortitude to embrace the highs and lows of life with composure.

On this auspicious day of Vishu, I wish you happiness, fortune, and prosperity. Have a great day ahead with your loved ones around joyful Vishu and may the joy of Vishu bring wealth and cheer!

A fresh start and a new beginning are what Vishu promises. May this Vishu renew your faith in humanity as well! Cheers to Vishu.

Vishu 2023: Motivational Quotes To Begin The Year

“You can get everything in life you want if you will just help enough other people get what they want.” —Zig Ziglar

“Inspiration does exist, but it must find you working.” —Pablo Picasso

“Don't settle for average. Bring your best to the moment. Then, whether it fails or succeeds, at least you know you gave all you had.” —Angela Bassett

“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”- Nelson Mandela

“We are what our thoughts have made us; so take care about what you think. Words are secondary. Thoughts live; they travel far.”- Swami Vivekananda

“I slept and dreamt that life was joy. I awoke and saw that life was service. I acted and behold, service was joy.”- Rabindranath Tagore

“Leadership is hard to define and good leadership even harder. But if you can get people to follow you to the ends of the earth, you are a great leader.”- Indra Nooyi

“Let come what comes, let go what goes. See what remains.”- Ramana Maharshi

The festival is celebrated as quality time spent with family and the preparation of beautiful auspicious things that are viewed as the first thing on Vishu day (Vishukkani). These items include golden flowers of the Indian laburnum (Kani Konna), money or silver objects, fabric (pattu), mirrors, rice, coconut, cucumber, fruits, and other harvest-related stuff. People wear new garments and worship Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu who is affectionately referred to as Unni Krishnan, as part of the festivities. Kolams (rangolis) made of rice and flour are also made at the entrances to homes. It is a day when family members pray for the health and wealth of near and dear ones.

