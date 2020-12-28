What is Brand India Mission and its Significance?

What is the Brand India Mission?

The Brand India Mission is being launched by the Government to promote the quality of products being manufactured in the country.

It is linked to the extent of local production with countries such as Switzerland, Germany and France etc offering the tag to service sector companies if they are headquartered there. This mission is being led by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry

Criteria to get the Brand India Tag:

Manufactured goods producers need to be registered in India. The company should comply with the prescribed health and safety standards. A minimum of 20% of local content is being discussed with the final assembly required in India.

Under the Brand India Mission, the certification process would need to be completed within 6 to 10 days of an application being filed. The monitoring process would begin after 6 months.

Platforms for registered products to be recognized by the Government

Government e-Marketplace Preference in public purchase Other benefits including those under trade agreements

What is the Significance

The Indian Government had imposed an anti-dumping duty on China and Vietnam along with Korea. This aided the government to move into the direction of an Atmnirbhar Bharat or self-reliant India. Defence Ministry also put a ban on 103 defence arms and weapons that were earlier imported from around the globe. This would in turn give a push to Make in India policy of the government. Also now, the television sets were not to be imported and the country will have to be self-reliant in this aspect too. The mission will help India to demonstrate its leadership position and its commitment to quality.

Global examples

Switzerland offers tag to service sector companies in case they are headquartered there. The food products requirements are 80% of the local production.

Piyush Goyal discussed the plan with the Quality Council of India. it would be applicable to natural as well as manufactured foods. The companies like Amazon, Flipkart have already been asked to put the country of origin tag on their products.

The initial plan of GOI

The mission would be focussing on the tyre and rubber industry ecosystem. For this, rubber plantations would be encouraged through private investment. Many other sectors are being recognised by GOI and talks are being held with industry leaders This mission would set the base for New India scheme

What is GeM?

As per the Government of India, GeM is a short form of one-stop Government e-Marketplace hosted by DGS&D where common user goods and services can be procured. It is a dynamic, self-sustaining and user-friendly portal for making procurement by Government officers.

Government e-Marketplace is the step of Government with the aim to transform the way in which procurement of goods and services is done by the Government Ministries and Departments, Public Sector Undertakings and other apex autonomous bodies of the Central Government.

