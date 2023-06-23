What Is Google’s New Duet AI Feature for Google Sheets?

As the heat from Microsoft’s lineup of AI products is rising continuously, Google is also trying to step up its game and is introducing many new AI-based features for its Workspace products.

Recently, Google announced that Google Sheets will also receive the Duet AI feature. Since its launch, the feature was only incorporated into Google Docs and Google Slides but now the tech giant is expanding its horizon.

The feature will be visible to users on the right side of the screen and it is titled “Help Me Organize”.

Aparna Pappu GM and Vice President, Google Workspace in a blog stated that “Our new help me organize capability in Sheets automatically creates custom plans for tasks, projects, or any activity that you want to track or manage — simply describe what you’re trying to accomplish, and Sheets generates a plan that helps you get organized”.

“Whether you’re an event team planning an annual sales conference or a manager coordinating a team offsite, Duet AI helps you create organized plans with tools that give you a running start”, it added.

One of the most powerful features of Duet AI is its ability to automatically classify data. This can save users a lot of time and effort, as they no longer have to manually categorize their data. Duet AI can classify data based on a variety of factors, including the type of data, the source of the data, and the context of the data.

Duet AI for Google Workspace can now help you stay organized in Google Sheets. Just describe what you want to accomplish, and Sheets will generate custom templates to help you get started. Rolling out now in #GoogleWorkspace Labs → https://t.co/0VPbhLziA0 pic.twitter.com/t7RH9haY8l — Google Workspace (@GoogleWorkspace) June 22, 2023

What is Duet AI for Google Workspace?

Google Duet AI is a generative AI that was first introduced at Google I/O in 2023. It was created with a vision to help users create and edit text, images and code with better efficiency.

Google Blog stated, “From the very beginning, Google Workspace was built to allow you to collaborate in real time with other people. Now, you can collaborate with AI. We’ve been embedding the power of generative AI across all the Workspace apps.

“These features help you write, help you organize, help you visualize, help you accelerate workflows, have richer meetings and much more. This powerful new way of working is what we’re calling Duet AI for Google Workspace,” it added.

Duet AI is built on top of Google's PaLM 2 language model, which is one of the most powerful language models in the world. PaLM 2 is trained on a massive dataset of text and code, and it can understand the context of language in a way that is similar to how humans do.

Duet AI is incorporated into the following Workspace Products:

Gmail and Gmail Mobile

Google Docs

Google Slides

Google Meet

Google Sheets

How to use Google's Duet AI?

Duet AI is currently in testing mode and is only available to beta users. However, Steve Holt, Vice President, of Strategy, at Google Workspace stated that it is now available for pre-order and will be available in the coming months. Users have to fill out a form for it.

Interested in trying out Duet AI for @GoogleWorkspace? You can now express interest in joining Google Workspace Labs, our trusted tester program for new #genAI experiences. Sign up here ↓ https://t.co/0eZtOmukyX — Google Workspace (@GoogleWorkspace) May 10, 2023

To use Google's Duet AI, one needs to be a Google Workspace Enterprise user. Once the person becomes a Google Workspace Enterprise user, they can enable Duet AI in the settings of their Google Workspace account.

Once Duet AI is enabled, users can use it in a variety of Google products, including Google Docs, Google Sheets, and Google Slides. To use Duet AI in a Google product, simply open the product and click on the "Help Me Organize" button. Duet AI will then offer suggestions for how it can be used.

To conclude, Google's Duet AI is a powerful new feature for Google Sheets that can help users to improve their productivity, the quality of their work, and their creativity.