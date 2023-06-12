The 2023 Asia Cup is on the horizon, and there was much controversy about the highly anticipated clash between India and Pakistan. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had refused to allow the Indian team to travel to Pakistan in the wake of poor cross-border relations between the two countries.

However, the BCCI and other participating countries in the Asia Cup have accepted the hybrid model proposed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), breaking the deadlock between the two teams. The Asia Cup 2023 is now set to take place smoothly in Pakistan and in a neutral venue to facilitate India.

Dive in to know about what is the hybrid model in cricket and how it works.

Related:

Asia Cup 2023: Format, Schedule, Venues, Dates

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Schedule, Match Fixtures, Teams, Stadium, Venues, Book Tickets Online

What is Hybrid Model in Cricket?

The hybrid model is a relatively new rule set in cricket and has been in discussion this past year due to the Asia Cup 2023 controversy between India and Pakistan.

India refused to travel to Pakistan, the host of the Asia Cup over strained diplomatic relations and security issues. Pakistan, in turn, threatened to boycott the ICC Cricket World Cup.

The PCB proposed a hybrid mode, in which, the games involving India would be played outside Pakistan in neutral territories like Sri Lanka or Bangladesh.

Both the countries had refused the hybrid model initially, but after much consideration, Sri Lanka has agreed to host India’s Asia Cup games. UAE was also cited as a possible venue for India’s matches. India wasn't too keen on the model either but BCCI president Jay Shah has reportedly accepted PCB's terms.

As such, through the hybrid model, Pakistan retains the hosting rights to Asia Cup while India plays its games in Sri Lanka, a neutral venue from both the clashing countries’ perspectives.

The final will also be played in Sri Lanka. All the non-India matches will go forward as planned in Pakistan itself.

This plan was devised by PCB head Najam Sethi.

BREAKING NEWS: ACC President Jay Shah accepted the Hybrid Model proposed by PCB for the Asia Cup 2023 . Matches of India, and Super Fours are likely to be played at Sri Lanka & rest of the group stage matches including 'Nepal vs Pakistan' will be played at Pakistan. #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/wEcOAKyfMJ — #AsiaCup #AsiaCup2023 #IPL2023 #PakvInd (@ICC_CricInfo) June 11, 2023

Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan

The Asia Cup is a popular cricket tournament held every two years between cricket-playing nations in Asia.

Pakistan is the host of the 2023 Asia Cup, the 16th edition of the championship. Sri Lanka is the co-host and the defending champion.

6 teams are participating in the tournament, namely Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Nepal.

Thirteen games will be played over the course of a month from September 10, 2023, to September 28. All the matches will follow the One Day International (ODI) format.

Hopefully, with the hybrid model, all the games will go smoothly, and fans enjoy another blockbuster edition of the Asia Cup.

Recommended:

Highest Team Scores in ICC Cricket World Cup