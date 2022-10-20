What Is Martial Law? Why Is Vladimir Putin Declaring One In Annexed Ukraine?

In a shocking turn of events, Russian President Vladimir Putin is declaring to implement “martial law” in Ukraine.

Putin is declaring to impose the law in four territories of Ukraine, which are annexed by Russia.

The announcement came on Wednesday, October 19.

In this article, we will learn about martial law and its implications.

What Is Martial Law?

Martial law is a state of emergency declared by a government or military authority over a territory.

Martial Law is said to be enforced when the military takes control of the territory during a civil disturbance in situations like war and natural catastrophes.

It is usually imposed by a military commander or the highest authority of the ruling government.

It is often accompanied by curfews, restrictions on movement, and other measures aimed at quelling civil unrest. Martial law also suspends all current laws, civil authority, and the regular administration of justice.

The military commander of a region or nation has unrestricted power to enact and enforce laws when martial law is in force. Martial law is said to be justified when civilian power no longer exists, is fully absent, or is inefficient.

Recently, Russia has declared to impose martial law on the annexed territories of Ukraine.

In 2020, during the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, martial law was imposed by the Prime Minister of Armenia.

Martial law in India

Martial law is not defined in the Indian Constitution. However, it is mentioned in Article 34 of the constitution which outlines the limitations on Fundamental Rights while martial law is in effect in any region of the Indian territory.

The idea of martial law has been borrowed from the British constitution.

Why Is Russia Imposing Martial Law In Ukraine?

On October 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin imposed martial law in the four regions of Ukraine annexed by Russia.

The President stated that his order would take effect on October 20. In accordance with his order, territorial defense units must be established in the four newly acquired territories, and law enforcement officials have three days to make detailed suggestions.

The four territories are: Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia.

Russia has never imposed martial law before this, and it can only do so in response to an "immediate threat of aggression."