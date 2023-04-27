What is Operation Kaveri? All you need to know

The Indian government has launched the rescue operation, ‘Operation Kaveri’ to save thousands of citizens who are stuck under unbearable conditions in Sudan. This operation will be focused on evacuating the citizens from the crisis-affected areas of the country. Let’s know about various aspects of this operation in this article.

According to the External Affairs Minister of India, Dr. S. Jaishankar 370 Indians have already returned safely through Operation Kaveri.

India welcomes back its own. #OperationKaveri brings 360 Indian Nationals to the homeland as the first flight reaches New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/v9pBLmBQ8X — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 26, 2023

What is Operation Kaveri?

Operation Kaveri is a coordinated effort between the Indian government and its embassy to ensure the safe return of Indian citizens stuck in crisis-affected areas in Sudan. This evacuation operation was launched on 24th April 2023 in response to the ongoing violence at the affected zone. It is named after one of the major rivers in India, ‘Kaveri’.

A team of officials including the Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian Air Force, and the Indian embassy in Sudan has been appointed by the Indians to ensure the proper process of evacuation gets followed. During the evacuation, Indians will be transferred from Sudan to the capital city of Khartoum where they will be flown back to India.

What is the crisis in Sudan?

Military takeover of the government and power-sharing agreement

In April 2019 when Sudan went through widespread protests that led to the overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir’s power by military generals. After this, a power-sharing body called the Sovereignty Council led Sudan to elections in 2023.

Military Coup

After the military deposed the Abdalla Hamdok-led transitional government in October 2021, two military and paramilitary generals engaged in a war interfering with the plan for a transition to elections.

Tentative deal

A tentative arrangement for the transition to democracy was achieved in December 2021, but it hit a roadblock after the news of the integration of Rapid Support Forces (RSF) with the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) was released. Conflicts developed as a result of tensions escalating over resource control and RSF integration due to disagreements over the timeline and security sector reforms.

Dispute between the RSF and the Sudanese Army

A dispute began between the RSF and the Sudanese Army over the integration of 10,000-strong RSF officials and which authority should oversee the process. However, with the RSF general Dagalo, putting the process to hold for ten years, the army said that it is likely to occur in the next two years. These disputes have led to tensions in Sudan.

Who is overseeing the operation?

India has established a transit facility in Jeddah, and Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan is in charge of organizing the city's evacuation to ensure its smooth running.

Why is the rescue mission named "Operation Kaveri"?

The rescue operation has been named Kaveri to establish a metaphorical significance. River Kaveri is one of the largest rivers in India that flows through the Southern States of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. This river is considered sacred by the people of the region and is worshipped as Goddess Kaveriamma.

Therefore, this operation is named Operation Kaveri to establish the significance that rivers reach their destination despite the barriers they go through. Here, River Kaveri is portrayed as a mother who will ensure that she brings her children back home safely.