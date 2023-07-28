What is Pink Eye Infection? Why there is a rapid surge in the number of cases during monsoon?

Pink eye infection or conjunctivitis is an infection that causes inflammation of the transparent membrane that lines your eyelid and eyeball. This monsoon has caused a rapid increase in cases of conjunctivitis in different parts of the country. According to doctors, the main cause of pink eye infection is because of adenovirus, which seems to affect children more than adults.

What is Pink Eye Infection?

Pink eye, also known as conjunctivitis, is an inflammation of the conjunctiva, which is the thin, transparent tissue that covers the white part of the eye and lines the inner surface of the eyelids. It can be caused by viruses, bacteria, allergens, or irritants. They are highly contagious, especially if caused by viruses or bacteria, and can spread through direct or indirect contact with infected eye secretions. Treatment depends on the cause and may involve antiviral or antibiotic eye drops, cold compresses, and avoiding contact with others until the infection clears up.

Types of Conjunctivitis

Viral Conjunctivitis

Allergic Conjunctivitis

Bacterial Conjunctivitis

What are the symptoms of Conjunctivitis?

The symptoms of conjunctivitis, commonly known as pink eye, can vary depending on the underlying cause, which may be viral, bacterial, allergic, or related to irritants. Here are the general symptoms associated with conjunctivitis:

The whites of the eyes (sclera) may appear pink or red due to inflammation of the conjunctiva.

The eyes may feel itchy and irritated, leading to the urge to rub or scratch them.

Increased tearing or watery eyes may occur as a response to the inflammation.

There may be a discharge from the eye(s), which can be clear and watery (viral or allergic conjunctivitis) or thicker and yellow or greenish (bacterial conjunctivitis).

The eyelids may become puffy and swollen due to inflammation.

Bright lights may cause discomfort or pain in the affected eyes.

People with conjunctivitis may feel like there is something gritty or foreign in their eyes.

In some cases, conjunctivitis can cause mild blurring of vision.

When waking up in the morning, the eyelashes may be stuck together due to dried discharge.

What are the preventive measures for Pink Eye Infection?

Preventive measures for pink eye (conjunctivitis) can help reduce the risk of contracting or spreading the infection. Whether the conjunctivitis is viral, bacterial, or allergic, these preventive measures can be effective:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water, especially before touching your face, including your eyes. Avoid rubbing or touching your eyes with unwashed hands.

Do not share towels, washcloths, pillowcases, eye makeup, or other personal items that may come into contact with your eyes.

If you wear contact lenses, follow the prescribed cleaning and disinfecting routine for your lenses. Ensure your hands are clean before handling lenses and avoid sleeping with them on, unless otherwise recommended by your eye care professional.

Protect your eyes from irritants such as smoke, dust, and other airborne particles. If necessary, use safety goggles or protective eyewear in dusty or hazardous environments.

If you have known allergies, take appropriate measures to manage them, such as using antihistamines or avoiding allergens that trigger your symptoms.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your elbow when coughing or sneezing to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses that can cause conjunctivitis.

If you are in a crowded environment or public space, be mindful of maintaining distance from people with obvious symptoms of respiratory infections.

Avoid touching your face, especially your eyes, mouth, and nose, as it can transfer germs from your hands to these sensitive areas.

Discard eye drops, ointments, or other eye products after their expiration date, and avoid using products that appear contaminated or have been used while you had conjunctivitis.

If there is a vaccine available for infectious conjunctivitis (such as adenovirus conjunctivitis), consider getting vaccinated if you are at a higher risk or advised by a healthcare professional.

Why does pink eye infection rise during?

Monsoon brings higher levels of humidity, creating a favourable environment for the growth and spread of bacteria and viruses, which can cause infectious conjunctivitis. The damp and humid weather also can cause irritants like dust, pollution, and smoke to stay suspended in the air longer, increasing the likelihood of these substances coming into contact with the eyes and causing irritative conjunctivitis.

If you experience symptoms of conjunctivitis, it is essential to seek medical attention for a proper diagnosis and appropriate treatment. A healthcare professional can determine the cause of conjunctivitis and recommend the appropriate course of action, whether it involves eye drops, ointments, or other treatments. Also, if you have conjunctivitis, it's essential to practice good hygiene, avoid touching or rubbing your eyes, and refrain from sharing towels, pillowcases, or other personal items to prevent spreading the infection to others.

