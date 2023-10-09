What is the Iron Dome of Israel? How Does the Dome Obstruct Rockets?

On Saturday, i.e. October 7, the worst attack since the year 1948 was launched inside the territory of the Jewish state by the Hamas militant group. The attack brutally killed nearly 250 Israelis. It abducted many others. On the other hand, the retaliatory strikes by Israel led to approximately 230 casualties in Gaza.

Post the attack, concerns over the defense system of Israel have been raised. Many have questioned the failure of intelligence too.

Amid all these discussions, the Iron Dome is gaining attention. The Iron Dome is the air defense system of Israel that intercepts rockets coming from Gaza. Here is all you need to know about the Iron Dome.

The Iron Dome

The Iron Dome is a short-range air defense system incorporating radar along with Tamir interceptor missiles that aid in tracking and neutralizing the missiles or rockets coming at Israeli targets. The Dome is made to use for the purpose of countering artillery, mortars (C-RAM), helicopters, aircraft, aerial vehicles, and rockets.

The history of the Iron Dome dates back to the Israeli-Lebanon War in the year 2006. It was during this time that Hezbollah fired a wide array of rockets into Israel. The very next year, Israel made a declaration that its Rafeael Advance Systems would be welcoming a novel air defense system that would help safeguard the people and cities. The air defense system was constructed with Israel Aerospace Industries.

It was in the year 2011 when the Iron Dome was deployed. A success rate of about 90 percent was claimed by Rafael. However, about 2,000 interceptions took place, and thus experts say that its success rate is about 80 percent. Its website of Rafael states that it is able to “protect deployed and maneuvering forces, as well as the Forward Operating Base (FOB) and urban areas, against a wide range of indirect and aerial threats”.

