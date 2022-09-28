What Is The RTIS Installed In The Indian Railways? What Are Its Benefits?

The Indian Railways is installing the RTIS, Real-Time Train Information System, in locomotives. The RTIS, which is created in partnership with ISRO (Indian Space Research Organization), is said to share a train’s arrival and departure timings in real-time with the passengers. It is a positive step towards making travelling more convenient for Indian Railways passengers.

What Exactly Is The Real-Time Train Information System (RTIS)?

The Real-Time Train Information System would enable automated recording of train movement time at the terminals, which include arrival and departure timings as well as run-through, according to the Ministry of Railways.

In the Control Office Application system, the collected information is immediately displayed on the control chart for RTIS-enabled trains.

The Ministry of Railways has provided additional information regarding the working of RTIS. The system provides midsection updates every 30 seconds. Without any user input, the Train Control can more accurately track and monitor the position and speed of those trains. The RTIS transmits data to the Central Location Server (CLS) of the Center for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) using data from GSAT satellites equipped with GAGAN payloads, which were recently launched by ISRO to track and monitor the movement of trains.

The collected data is then transmitted to the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) and, from there, is disseminated to the public via railway helpline numbers, websites, mobile applications, and other public information platforms.

So far, the RTIS has been installed in 2700 locomotives.

Image Credit: RailMitra | The above flowchart depicts how the Real-Time Train Information System will work.

What Are The Benefits Of The RTIS?

Indian Railways is one of the largest railway networks in the world and is the most widely used method of transportation in India. According to a report by IBEF (Indian Brand Equity Foundation), the daily passenger count of Indian Railways is over 24 million.

Hence it becomes imperative to improve the amenities and give railway passengers accurate train information for a satisfactory travelling experience.

This is where the Real-time Train Information System (RTIS) comes into the picture. The RTIS will:

provide real-time and accurate train information to passengers. improve the passengers' travelling experience and convenience. increase the usage of Indian Railways services. provide a stress-free environment to train controllers. optimize the use of available resources.

Phase II of the plan is in the works. It will see the installation of the RTIS on 6000 locomotives.

Abbreviations:

RTIS: Real Time Train information system

CLS: Central Location Server

CRIS: Center For Railway Information Systems

ISRO: Indian Space Research Organization

GSAT: Geosynchronous Satellites

NTES: National Train Enquiry System