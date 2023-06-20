Explained: What is WhatsApp’s new In-Chat Support Feature for Windows?

WhatsApp has recently launched a new in-chat support feature for its platform users on Windows. This feature will allow users to get direct help from the WhatsApp Support team without leaving the platform. Here are all the details.

WhatsApp is releasing an in-app chat support feature on Windows beta!



In the past few weeks, WhatsApp introduced the option to receive technical support assistance through a WhatsApp chat, and it's available to everyone on the latest version of the app.https://t.co/Nv6uM2kQJR — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 19, 2023

What is WhatsApp’s In-Chat Support Feature?

WhatsApp's in-chat support feature for Windows is a new way for users to get help from the WhatsApp Support team directly within the WhatsApp app. To use the feature, users simply need to open the WhatsApp app on their Windows PC and select the "Contact Us" option. This will open a chat window with the WhatsApp Support team.

Earlier the platform only had the option to email the support which made it quite inconvenient for the users to open a web browser and email their concerns.

WABetaInfo, the official source for WhatsApp news said: “In our opinion, users can enjoy the convenience of resolving their issues or getting assistance without leaving the app by having the option to receive support within a WhatsApp chat.”

“They no longer need to switch between WhatsApp and their email client, making the process faster and more efficient. This feature can definitely help users save time and effort, and they can engage in real-time conversations with the WhatsApp Support team”, it added.

In the chat window, users can describe their issue and the WhatsApp Support team will then respond to the chat and try to resolve the issue. However, the issue can be resolved over email if the user doesn’t want an answer right within the chat.

This feature is compatible with Windows 2.2322.1.0 and also supports some older versions.

Source: WABetaInfo

How to use the In-Chat Support Feature?

Here are the steps on how to use WhatsApp's new In-Chat Support Feature on Windows:

Update the WhatsApp App on the Microsoft Store

Open the app on your Windows PC.

Select the "Contact Us" option.

Describe your issue.

Wait for the WhatsApp Support team to respond.

Follow the instructions provided by the WhatsApp Support team to resolve your issue.

WABetaInfo mentions that there are chances that this feature won’t be available to everyone as it is rolling out slowly and will be available in the coming weeks. The feature is already available on mobile apps for both Android and iOS.

The platform stated, “If you don’t see this update on the Microsoft Store, please note that it may be released to more users over the coming days.”

In conclusion, this new in-chat support feature is a convenient and effective way for Windows users to get help from the WhatsApp Support team. If you are experiencing problems with WhatsApp, then this feature can save the hassle and help resolve issues in real time.