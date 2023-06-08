What is World Oceans Day? Why is it Celebrated on 8th June?

World Oceans Day 2023: World Oceans Day is a globally recognized awareness event that is celebrated on the 8th of June each year. This significant event plays an important role in the lives of human beings as it highlights the importance of oceans in sustaining growth and livelihood. Here is what you need to know about World Oceans Day.

What is World Oceans Day?

Oceans have been the continuous source of making the earth liveable for every species whether it is animals or mankind. From drinking water to oxygen, oceans have a helping hand to provide these resources for everyone.

Apart from that, oceans provide livelihood options to people. The UN states “an estimated 40 million people being employed by ocean-based industries by 2030.”

However, the continuous exploitation of this valuable resource has led to its destruction.

According to the UN, “90% of big fish populations depleted, and 50% of coral reefs destroyed, we are taking more from the ocean than can be replenished.”

That is why it was essential to protect the valuable resource and that is why the UN General Assembly dedicated 8 June as World Oceans Day.

Now this day is gaining massive importance as the climate conditions worsen. People are getting together and trying their best to reduce ocean pollution and exploitation.

World Oceans Day 2023 theme is “Planet Ocean: tides are changing” and it emphasizes that the ocean is in need of our help. Despite its many benefits, the ocean is facing a number of threats, including pollution, overfishing, and climate change.

These threats are having a devastating impact on marine life and the ocean's ability to sustain us.

The theme also emphasizes the importance of working together to protect the ocean.

Why is World Oceans Day Celebrated on 8 June?

World Oceans Day was officially recognized by the United Nations in 2008, this was the result of a proposal by Canada at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in 1992.

The choice of June 8th for the celebration of World Oceans Day was not a casual decision. The date was selected to honor the UN Conference on Environment and Development held in Rio de Janeiro from June 3rd to 14th, 1992.

The UN states “Many countries have celebrated World Oceans Day following the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development, which was held in Rio de Janeiro in 1992.”

During this historic conference, leaders and policymakers from around the world came together to discuss pressing environmental issues, including the protection of our oceans.

During this event, Agenda 21, a comprehensive plan of action was established and it required global, national, and local support so that oceans can be protected and managed.

World Oceans Day serves as a reminder of the commitments made during this conference and the ongoing efforts to implement sustainable practices for the well-being of our oceans.

What is the Significance of World Oceans Day?

World Oceans Day holds immense significance due to several reasons:

Raising Awareness: It helps to raise awareness about the importance of oceans in regulating climate, providing food and resources, and supporting biodiversity. According to the UN, oceans absorb 30% of carbon dioxide that is released by human beings.

The day encourages individuals to learn more about the challenges facing our oceans and the actions they can take to protect them.

Promoting Conservation: World Oceans Day inspires people to take concrete actions to conserve and sustainably manage our marine resources. It highlights the need to address issues such as overfishing, marine pollution, habitat destruction, and climate change.

Empowering Individuals: World Oceans Day empowers individuals to make a difference through small, everyday actions that collectively contribute to the preservation of our oceans.

As it is said, “Little Drops of Water Make the Mighty Ocean.” Whether it is reducing plastic waste, supporting sustainable seafood choices, or participating in coastal clean-ups, every effort counts to safeguard our marine ecosystems.

To conclude, World Oceans Day serves as an important reminder of our responsibility to protect and conserve the oceans for future generations.

If the necessary steps are taken, we can encourage a global movement that will promote sustainable practices and ensure the well-being of our oceans.