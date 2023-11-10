When is Veterans Day 2023? Is It a Federal Holiday On Nov 10 in the USA?

Event

Veterans Day 2023: Veterans Day is observed every year on Nov 11. The day honours people who served in the United States military in the past or present. It was first coined in the year 1919 as Armistice Day to commemorate the anniversary of the signing of the Armistice to end World War I. However, the name was later changed to Veterans Day to pay tribute and honour all the people in service in 1954. As per the White House Proclamation, “This Veterans Day, we honour the generations of women and men who have served and sacrificed not for a person, a place, or a President — but for an idea unlike any other: the idea of the United States of America. For nearly 250 years, our veterans have defended the values that make us strong so that our Nation could stand as a citadel of liberty, a beacon of freedom, and a wellspring of possibilities.”

Is Veterans Day a federal holiday on November 10 in the USA? Yes, November 10, Friday will be a federal holiday in the USA. According to federal law (5 U.S.C. 6103), holidays that fall on non-workdays(weekend) are typically observed on Monday, if they happen on a Sunday or Friday, if they fall on a Saturday.

How is Veterans Day celebrated? Every state in the United States observes Veterans Day differently. It is marked with parades and ceremonies in different several towns. Schools and colleges organise unique events to aware children about the significance of Veterans Day. Also, Veterans Day garner people with discount and special promotions for veterans and people in service.

As per the President of the United States of America, “This Veterans Day, may we honour the incredible faith that our veterans hold, not just in our country but in all of us. They are the solid-steel backbone of our Nation, and we must endeavour to continue being worthy of their sacrifices by working toward a more perfect Union and protecting the freedoms that they have fought to defend.” You as an individual can be part of the event by participating in the parade, volunteering at veterans welfare organizations, donating or charity, and exchanging the importance of Veterans Day.

Choti Diwali 2023: Date, Importance And Story Behind Narak Chaturdashi Is Veterans Day and Memorial Day the same? People may often get confused between Memorial Day and Veterans Day, but they are different. Every year on the final Monday in May, people mark Memorial Day as a way to honour those who fought and sacrificed their lives for their nation. Veterans Day, observed in November, commemorates all veterans living or deceased who have fought in any conflict, past or present.