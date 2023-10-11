Event

Solar and Lunar Eclipse in October 2023: When, Where & How To Watch?

Solar and Lunar Eclipse in October 2023: The two eclipses in October 2023 are going to be the last celestial events of the year. Check out this article to understand the types of solar and lunar eclipses, their timings and visibility.
All About Solar & Lunar Eclipse in 2023

Solar and Lunar Eclipse in October 2023: Eclipses are celestial events that involve the giant planets like Earth, Moon, and Sun. During these astronomical events, either the moon’s shadow obscures the Sun which is termed a solar eclipse or the lunar eclipse which occurs due to Earth’s shadow over the Moon. Amazingly, this month will witness both a solar eclipse and a lunar eclipse in a span of two weeks. Also, the two will be the last eclipse of the year.

Solar Eclipse 2023: Date & Time

A solar eclipse is a rare astronomical phenomenon and a magnificent sight. It occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, temporarily blocking or partially obscuring the Sun's light from reaching the Earth. The upcoming solar eclipse in October is an annular solar eclipse. An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon covers the Sun's centre, leaving the Sun's visible outer edges to form a “ring of fire” or annulus around the Moon.

Solar Eclipse Date

October 14, 2023

Solar Eclipse Day

Saturday

Solar Eclipse Begins

8:34 PM

Solar Eclipse Ends

2:25 AM

Solar Eclipse 2023: What are the Different Types of Eclipses?

Will this Solar Eclipse be visible in India?

No, the upcoming solar eclipse will not be visible in India. This means that there won’t be any sutak kaal(period) in India. According to NASA, the Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, annular solar eclipse will cross North, Central, and South America. It will be visible in parts of the United States, Mexico, and many countries in South and Central America. An annular solar eclipse will cross North, Central, and South America. This eclipse will be visible to millions of people in the Western Hemisphere.

Check the table below to know the time and duration of the annular eclipse in your region:

Location

Partial Eclipse Begins

Annularity Begins

Maximum

Annularity Ends

Partial Eclipse Ends

Eugene, Oregon

8:06 a.m. PDT

9:16 a.m. PDT

9:18 a.m. PDT

9:20 a.m. PDT

10:39 a.m. PDT

Alturas, California

8:05 a.m. PDT

9:19 a.m. PDT

9:20 a.m. PDT

9:21 a.m. PDT

10:43 a.m. PDT

Battle Mountain, Nevada

8:06 a.m. PDT

9:21 a.m. PDT

9:23 a.m. PDT

9:25 a.m. PDT

10:48 a.m. PDT

Richfield, Utah

9:09 a.m. MDT

10:26 a.m. MDT

10:28 a.m. MDT

10:31 a.m. MDT

11:56 a.m. MDT

Albuquerque, New Mexico

9:13 a.m. MDT

10:34 a.m. MDT

10:35 a.m. MDT

10:39 a.m. MDT

12:09 p.m. MDT

San Antonio, Texas

10:23 a.m. CDT

11:52 a.m. CDT

11:54 a.m. CDT

11:56 a.m. CDT

1:33 p.m. CDT

Source: NASA

Lunar Eclipse 2023: Date & Time

A lunar eclipse takes place when the Earth passes between the Sun and the Moon, causing the Earth to cast its shadow on the Moon. The upcoming lunar eclipse in October will be a Partial Lunar Eclipse. During a partial lunar eclipse, only part of the moon enters Earth's shadow, which may look like it is taking a "bite" out of the lunar surface. Earth's shadow will appear dark on the side of the moon facing Earth. How much of a "bite" we see depends on how the sun, Earth and moon align, according to NASA.

Lunar Eclipse Date

October 28, 2023, Saturday

Lunar Eclipse Day

Saturday

Lunar Eclipse Begins

01:05 AM

Lunar Eclipse Ends

02:24 AM

Will this Lunar Eclipse be visible in India?

Yes, the partial lunar eclipse on October 28 will be visible in India. The eclipse will stay for around 15 minutes. According to Time and Date, at least some parts of the partial lunar eclipse should be visible over Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, North America, North/East South America, the Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Arctic and Antarctica.

Lunar eclipses are usually visible from everywhere on the night side of the Earth if the sky is clear. However, from some places, the entire eclipse will be visible, while in other areas the Moon will rise or set during the eclipse. Check the table below for the schedule and visibility of the Lunar Eclipse in different parts of the world. 

Event

UTC Time

Time in New Delhi*

Penumbral Eclipse begins

28 Oct, 18:01:48

28 Oct, 23:31:48

Partial Eclipse begins

28 Oct, 19:35:25

29 Oct, 01:05:25

Maximum Eclipse

28 Oct, 20:14:05

29 Oct, 01:44:05

Partial Eclipse ends

28 Oct, 20:52:40

29 Oct, 02:22:40

Penumbral Eclipse ends

28 Oct, 22:26:25

29 Oct, 03:56:25

Source: Time and Date

List of all Full Moons in 2023

What are the differences between Solar Eclipse and Lunar Eclipse?

Solar Eclipse and Lunar Eclipse mark the differences in the alignment of the Sun, Earth and Moon. The table below highlights the major differences between the two: 

Solar Eclipse

Lunar Eclipse

Occurs when the Moon blocks the Sun

Occurs when the Earth blocks the Sun's light from reaching the Moon

It usually falls on a new moon.

It commonly occurs during a full moon.

Visible only from specific locations on Earth where the eclipse is occurring

Visible from the entire nighttime hemisphere on Earth

Less frequent than lunar eclipses

More frequent than solar eclipses

Shorter in duration, typically a few minutes

Longer in duration, often several hours

Dangerous to observe without proper eye protection due to the Sun's intensity

Safe to observe with the naked eye

Appears as the Sun being covered partially or completely by the Moon

Appears as the Moon turning a reddish or copper colour (the "blood moon")

It occurs during the day

It occurs during the night

In astrology, solar eclipses are associated with major changes or beginnings.

In astrology, lunar eclipses are associated with endings, emotional shifts, and culmination.

The four major types of solar eclipses are Total, partial, annular, and hybrid.

The four major types of lunar eclipses are Penumbral, partial, and total.

FYI, the two celestial events will be the last for this year. Now, skywatchers have to wait for the coming year to witness the symphony of light and shadow. 

FAQ

What time is Chandra Grahan on October 28, 2023?

In New Delhi, the lunar eclipse will start at 11:31 PM and end at 3:36 AM.

Is there any Grahan in October 2023?

Yes, on October 14, there will be an annular eclipse, also known as a "ring of fire" eclipse.

Is Solar Eclipse 2023 visible in India?

No, the Annular Solar Eclipse on October 14 will not be visible in India
