Solar and Lunar Eclipse in October 2023: When, Where & How To Watch?

Solar and Lunar Eclipse in October 2023: Eclipses are celestial events that involve the giant planets like Earth, Moon, and Sun. During these astronomical events, either the moon’s shadow obscures the Sun which is termed a solar eclipse or the lunar eclipse which occurs due to Earth’s shadow over the Moon. Amazingly, this month will witness both a solar eclipse and a lunar eclipse in a span of two weeks. Also, the two will be the last eclipse of the year.

Solar Eclipse 2023: Date & Time

A solar eclipse is a rare astronomical phenomenon and a magnificent sight. It occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, temporarily blocking or partially obscuring the Sun's light from reaching the Earth. The upcoming solar eclipse in October is an annular solar eclipse. An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon covers the Sun's centre, leaving the Sun's visible outer edges to form a “ring of fire” or annulus around the Moon.

Solar Eclipse Date October 14, 2023 Solar Eclipse Day Saturday Solar Eclipse Begins 8:34 PM Solar Eclipse Ends 2:25 AM

Solar Eclipse 2023: What are the Different Types of Eclipses?

Will this Solar Eclipse be visible in India?

No, the upcoming solar eclipse will not be visible in India. This means that there won’t be any sutak kaal(period) in India. According to NASA, the Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, annular solar eclipse will cross North, Central, and South America. It will be visible in parts of the United States, Mexico, and many countries in South and Central America. An annular solar eclipse will cross North, Central, and South America. This eclipse will be visible to millions of people in the Western Hemisphere.

Check the table below to know the time and duration of the annular eclipse in your region:



Location Partial Eclipse Begins Annularity Begins Maximum Annularity Ends Partial Eclipse Ends Eugene, Oregon 8:06 a.m. PDT 9:16 a.m. PDT 9:18 a.m. PDT 9:20 a.m. PDT 10:39 a.m. PDT Alturas, California 8:05 a.m. PDT 9:19 a.m. PDT 9:20 a.m. PDT 9:21 a.m. PDT 10:43 a.m. PDT Battle Mountain, Nevada 8:06 a.m. PDT 9:21 a.m. PDT 9:23 a.m. PDT 9:25 a.m. PDT 10:48 a.m. PDT Richfield, Utah 9:09 a.m. MDT 10:26 a.m. MDT 10:28 a.m. MDT 10:31 a.m. MDT 11:56 a.m. MDT Albuquerque, New Mexico 9:13 a.m. MDT 10:34 a.m. MDT 10:35 a.m. MDT 10:39 a.m. MDT 12:09 p.m. MDT San Antonio, Texas 10:23 a.m. CDT 11:52 a.m. CDT 11:54 a.m. CDT 11:56 a.m. CDT 1:33 p.m. CDT

Source: NASA

Lunar Eclipse 2023: Date & Time

A lunar eclipse takes place when the Earth passes between the Sun and the Moon, causing the Earth to cast its shadow on the Moon. The upcoming lunar eclipse in October will be a Partial Lunar Eclipse. During a partial lunar eclipse, only part of the moon enters Earth's shadow, which may look like it is taking a "bite" out of the lunar surface. Earth's shadow will appear dark on the side of the moon facing Earth. How much of a "bite" we see depends on how the sun, Earth and moon align, according to NASA.

Lunar Eclipse Date October 28, 2023, Saturday Lunar Eclipse Day Saturday Lunar Eclipse Begins 01:05 AM Lunar Eclipse Ends 02:24 AM

Will this Lunar Eclipse be visible in India?

Yes, the partial lunar eclipse on October 28 will be visible in India. The eclipse will stay for around 15 minutes. According to Time and Date, at least some parts of the partial lunar eclipse should be visible over Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, North America, North/East South America, the Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Arctic and Antarctica.

Lunar eclipses are usually visible from everywhere on the night side of the Earth if the sky is clear. However, from some places, the entire eclipse will be visible, while in other areas the Moon will rise or set during the eclipse. Check the table below for the schedule and visibility of the Lunar Eclipse in different parts of the world.

Event UTC Time Time in New Delhi* Penumbral Eclipse begins 28 Oct, 18:01:48 28 Oct, 23:31:48 Partial Eclipse begins 28 Oct, 19:35:25 29 Oct, 01:05:25 Maximum Eclipse 28 Oct, 20:14:05 29 Oct, 01:44:05 Partial Eclipse ends 28 Oct, 20:52:40 29 Oct, 02:22:40 Penumbral Eclipse ends 28 Oct, 22:26:25 29 Oct, 03:56:25

Source: Time and Date

List of all Full Moons in 2023

What are the differences between Solar Eclipse and Lunar Eclipse?

Solar Eclipse and Lunar Eclipse mark the differences in the alignment of the Sun, Earth and Moon. The table below highlights the major differences between the two:

Solar Eclipse Lunar Eclipse Occurs when the Moon blocks the Sun Occurs when the Earth blocks the Sun's light from reaching the Moon It usually falls on a new moon. It commonly occurs during a full moon. Visible only from specific locations on Earth where the eclipse is occurring Visible from the entire nighttime hemisphere on Earth Less frequent than lunar eclipses More frequent than solar eclipses Shorter in duration, typically a few minutes Longer in duration, often several hours Dangerous to observe without proper eye protection due to the Sun's intensity Safe to observe with the naked eye Appears as the Sun being covered partially or completely by the Moon Appears as the Moon turning a reddish or copper colour (the "blood moon") It occurs during the day It occurs during the night In astrology, solar eclipses are associated with major changes or beginnings. In astrology, lunar eclipses are associated with endings, emotional shifts, and culmination. The four major types of solar eclipses are Total, partial, annular, and hybrid. The four major types of lunar eclipses are Penumbral, partial, and total.

FYI, the two celestial events will be the last for this year. Now, skywatchers have to wait for the coming year to witness the symphony of light and shadow.