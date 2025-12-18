Did you know that our planet is home to millions of different species, ranging from tiny insects to giants that weigh as much as a house? The animal kingdom is full of surprises. Some animals live in the deep blue ocean, while others roam across dry deserts or swing through green rainforests. Every creature has a special way of surviving and helping nature stay in balance. Animals come in all shapes and sizes, and they each have their own unique personality and skills. It is truly amazing to think about how many different types of life exist all around us. There are many fun facts to learn about these creatures. For example, cows have "best friends" and get stressed when they are separated. Also, a shrimp's heart is located in its head. When it comes to nicknames, we often call the lion the "King of the Jungle" because of its strength. The cheetah is known as the "Speed Demon" because it is the fastest land animal. But do you know which animal is known as the "River Horse"? In this article, we will take a look at the fascinating creature behind this ancient name and discover why it spends so much time in the water.

Which Animal Is Known As The River Horse? The Hippopotamus, scientifically known as Hippopotamus amphibius, is the massive creature famously called the "River Horse." This name originates from the ancient Greek words 'hippos' (horse) and 'potamos' (river). Found primarily in the rivers, lakes, and swamps of sub-Saharan Africa, these semi-aquatic giants are the third-largest land mammals on Earth. Despite their "horse" nickname, they are actually most closely related to whales and dolphins. Adult males can weigh up to 3,500 kg and are easily recognised by their barrel-shaped bodies, hairless skin, and enormous tusks. They are herbivores, grazing on up to 35 kg of grass each night. With a global population estimated between 115,000 and 130,000, they remain a vulnerable but vital part of the African ecosystem.

10+ Fascinating Facts About the River Horse Hippos secrete a red, oily fluid often called "blood sweat", which acts as a moisturiser, antibiotic, and sunblock.

Surprisingly, hippos don't swim or float; they move by walking or jumping off the bottom of the riverbed.

They can hold their breath for up to five minutes and have a reflex that allows them to rise, breathe, and sink back down without waking up.

While common trivia says hippo milk is bright pink, it is actually off-white; it only looks pink when mixed with their red skin secretions.

A hippo can open its mouth at a 150° to 180° angle, revealing tusks that can grow over 50 cm long. Despite their bulky frame, they can outrun humans on land, reaching speeds of up to 30 km/h.

Their "wheeze-honk" calls can reach 115 decibels, about as loud as a rock concert, and can be heard across the water.

A group of hippos is appropriately called a "bloat" or a "pod.”

Dung Power: They use their tails like fans to spray faeces, marking their territory in a behaviour known as "muck-showering".

DNA evidence shows that hippos are more closely related to cetaceans (whales and dolphins) than to pigs or horses.

By walking the same paths every day, they create underwater channels that help divert water and create habitats for fish.