Who is Ons Jabeur? The first Wimbledon semi-finalist from Africa

Ons Jabuer on 5th July 2022 made history when she became the first Arab and African to reach semi-finals in the 2022 Wimbledon Championships after beating Czech’s Marie Bouzkova in the Grand Slam quarter finals. Jabuer faced a bit struggle in the first set but bounced back in the second and third set to win 3-6, 6-1, 6-1.

Who is Ons Jabeur?

Ons Jabeur, 27 years old, is a Tunisian professional tennis player. As of 27th June 2022, Jabeur was ranked world no. 2 by the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA). Currently, she ranks no. 1 Tunisian player and the highest-ranked African and Arab tennis player in WTA and ATP rankings history. Jabeur has bagged 11 singles titles and 1 doubles titles on the ITF Women’s Circuit and 3 singles titles on the WTA Tour.

Career

In 2007, Jabeur started playing on the ITF Junior Circuit at the age of 13. She made her junior Grand Slam debut at the 2009 US Open. In 2008, she began playing on the ITF Women’s Circuit at the age of 14. She won her first title at a $10K tournament in singles in May 2010 in Antalya, Turkey.

In 2013, she won back-to-back $50K titles bringing her into the top 200 for the first time. During 2013-2016, she entered the qualifying competitions at the US Open and Wimbledon. She reached a career-best ranking of 118 in 2015. She qualified for two Grand Slam main draws in a row at the 2014 US Open and the 2015 Australian Open.

In 2017, Jabeur played in all four Grand Slam singles for the first time. During 2017-18, she finished at the runner up spot to the World No. 14 Daria Kasatkina at the premier level Kremlin Cup. Jabeur also defeated three top-25 players in the tournament. During the same year, she ranked world no 62 in the rankings.

In 2019, she played all four Grand Slam main draws for the first time and remained in the top 100 all through the year. In 2020, she finished as world no 31. In 2021, she reached her first WTA 1000 semifinal and became the first Arab tennis player to reach the top 10 in WTA or ATP rankings.

Awards

Jabeur was the first Arab player to win a junior Grand Slam singles title. She began competing more regularly on the WTA Tour beginning in 2017. In 2019, she bagged the Arab Woman of the Year Award.

She also became the first Arab woman to reach the quarterfinals of a major at the 2020 Australian Open as well as at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

She also has been the first Arab woman who won a WTA Tour title at the 2021 Birmingham Classic.

She has also become the first Arab and African tennis player who won at the 2022 Madrid Open, a WTA 1000 event.

Early Childhood

Jabeur was born on 28th August 1994 in Tunisia. Jabeur was introduced to Tennis by her mother who also played recreationally. Jabeur got her training between the age of four to thirteen under coach Nabil Mlika. At the age of 12, she moved to the capital city of Tunis to train at the Lycée Sportif El Menzah, a national sport high school for the country's up-and-coming athletes.

