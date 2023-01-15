Who is R’Bonney Gabriel, Miss Universe 2022 Winner?

Miss Universe 2022: The 71st Miss Universe competition was delayed to avoid a clash with the FIFA World Cup 2022. Both competitions are watched by millions of viewers around the world.

The annual Miss Universe 2022 pageant finally took place on January 14, 2023.

USA’s R’Bonney Gabriel was crowned Miss Universe 2022 while Venezuela's Amanda Dudamel and Dominican Republic's Andreína Martínez took the first and second places respectively.

The official 71st Miss Universe competition was held in New Orleans, Louisiana with USA’s very own R’Bonney Gabriel bringing the Miss Universe crown back after a decade.

Read on to find out who is R’Bonney Gabriel, her childhood, education, aspirations, and more.

Who is R’Bonney Gabriel: Childhood and Education

R’Bonney Gabriel is an American model who was crowned Miss USA 2022 earlier this year. Her full name is R’Bonney Nola Gabriel, and she is of Filipino descent from her father’s side.

R’Bonney’s father Remigio Bonzon “R. Bon” Gabriel immigrated to the United States from Manila, Philippines at the age of 25. R’Bonney told ABC News in 2022 that her father only had a college scholarship and $20 in his pocket when he came to America.

R’Bonney was born on March 20, 1994, in Houston, Texas. She is 28 years old and has three older brothers. Her mother, Dana Walker is an American from Texas.

R’Bonney graduated with a Bachelor in Fine Arts (Fashion Design major) from the University of North Texas. She wishes to transform the fashion industry and focus on eco-friendly clothing to cut down on pollution. She often creates her own outfits and won the Miss Texas USA pageant wearing a gown made out of a used coat.

R'Bonney Gabriel: Facts and Hobbies

R'Bonney Gabriel is the first Filipina-American winner in the history of Miss Universe. Philippines' Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973) and Gloria Diaz (1969) have previously won the pageant.

R’Bonney is also the first Miss USA of Filipino descent.

R’Bonney is the ninth American in history and the first since Olivia Culpo (Miss Universe 2012) to be crowned Miss Universe.

R’Bonney’s hobbies include backpacking, hula hooping, sewing and reading.

How did R’Bonney Gabriel win the Miss Universe 2022 crown?

All 84 women gave their best in the Miss Universe 2022 pageant, displaying both their beauty and brains. However, only one was to go home with the coveted crown. In the end, it came down to the USA’s R’Bonney Gabriel, Venezuela's Amanda Dudamel, and the Dominican Republic's Andreína Martínez in the top 3.

R’Bonney Gabriel’s answer to the question: "If you win Miss Universe, how will you work to demonstrate this is an empowering and progressive organization?" is what got her crowned the 71st Miss Universe. Here’s what Gabriel said.

"Well, I would use it to be a transformational leader. As a very passionate designer, (having) been sewing for 13 years, I use fashion as a force for good. In my industry, I'm cutting down on pollution through recycled materials when I make my clothing. I teach sewing classes to women that have survived from human trafficking and domestic violence. And I say that because it is so important to invest in others, invest in our community, and use your unique talent to make a difference. We all have something special, and when we plant those seeds (in) other people in our life, we transform them, and we use that as a vehicle for change."

R’Bonney Gabriel

Height 1.70 m (5 ft 7 in) Hair Color Brown Ethinicity Filipina-American Eye Color Hazel Physical Measurements 32-24-35 Shoe Size 8 (US)

