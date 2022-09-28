Who is Retired Lt General Anil Chauhan? The New Chief of Defense Staff (CDS)

The Government of India has appointed Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired) as the New Chief of Defense Staff (CDS). The man shall also function as Secretary to the Government of India, Department of Military Affairs. Further orders may state the date of the charge.







Lt Gen Anil Chauhan has successfully held several appointments in his 40 years long career. It becomes imperative to know more about his life journey.

In the long 40 years of career, Lt Gen Anil Chauhan held not one but many commands, staff appointments, instrumental appointments, and more.

Early Life

Lt General Anil Chauhan was born on 18th May 1961. He was commissioned into the 11 Gorkha Rifles of the Indian Army in 1981. The man had been a National Defense Academy, Khadakwasla and Indian Military Academy, Dehradun alumnus.

Career

Anil Chauhan commanded an Infantry Division in the Baramulla sector in the Northern Command in the rank of Maj General. Next, as a Lt General, a corps was commanded by the man in the North East, and eventually he went to take charge as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command two years ago September 2019. He then retired in May 2021.

Additionally, he also tenanted important staff appointments encompassing the position of Director General of Military Operations. He also contributed to the United Nations mission to Angola. He then superannuated from the Indian Army on 31st May 2021. Post his retirement from the Army, his passion did not die, and he continued to be a part of national security and strategic matters.

Life Highlights

The man served a celebrated service in the Army and thus, Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired) was awarded with the prestigious Param Vishisht Seva Medal, along with the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, and the Sena Medal.