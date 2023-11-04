Ron DeSantis: A Man of Principle

Ron DeSantis (born September 14, 1978) is an American politician who has served as the 46th governor of Florida since 2019. He is a member of the Republican Party.

Early life and education

Ron DeSantis was born in Jacksonville, Florida, on September 14, 1978. He grew up in Dunedin, Florida, where he attended Dunedin High School. In high school, DeSantis was captain of the baseball team and a member of the National Honor Society.

After high school, DeSantis attended Yale University, where he majored in history. He was captain of the Yale baseball team and a member of the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity. DeSantis graduated from Yale in 2001 with a Bachelor of Arts degree magna cum laude.

After Yale, DeSantis attended Harvard Law School, where he graduated in 2005 with a Juris Doctor degree. While in law school, DeSantis served as a Navy JAG officer.

Military service

After graduating from Harvard Law School, DeSantis served as a Navy JAG officer. He was deployed to Iraq during the Iraq War, where he served as a legal advisor to a Navy SEAL commander. DeSantis was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for his service in Iraq.

Political career

In 2012, DeSantis was elected to the United States House of Representatives, representing Florida's 6th congressional district. He served in the House until 2018, when he was elected governor of Florida.

As governor, DeSantis has focused on issues such as immigration, education, and the environment. He has signed a number of controversial bills into law, including a bill that prohibits sanctuary cities in Florida and a bill that bans abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

DeSantis is considered to be a potential candidate for president in 2024. He is a popular figure among Republicans, and he has raised a significant amount of money for his political committee.