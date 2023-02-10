Who Was PK Rosy? Google Doodle Celebrates The Birth Anniversary Of The First Lead Malayalam Actress

Google doodle honored P.K. Rosy, the first female lead in Malayalam cinema, on 10 February 2023, on her 120th birth anniversary. Born in 1903, Rosy lived in Rajamma in Thiruvananthapuram, formerly known as Trivandrum, Kerala’s capital city.

The actress's passion for acting began at a young age at a time period when performing arts was spit at in many sections of society. Back then it was a taboo, especially for women. This did not discourage Rosy to follow her dreams and break all the barriers with her role in the Malayalam film Vigathakumaran (The Lost Child).

She wasn't recognized at that time but today the tech-giant Google praised the cinema icon on a global platform for everyone to know her story.

The Malayalam actress belonged to the community of Dalit Christians apart from being a woman which added more to her obstacles. Rosy overcame the criticism and stiff resistance of society.

Let us know more about the life of this brave woman PK Rosy and discover who was she.

Who was PK Rosy?

Source: Wikipedia

She acted in Vigathakumaran (The Lost Child), directed by J. C. Daniel.

PK Rosy Early Life

She was born into a Pulaya family.

Her father died when she was very young.

Since her family was steeped in poverty her younger years were spent as a grass-cutter.

her younger years were spent as a grass-cutter. Kunal Ray, a cultural critic, associated with LAME University, Pune wrote in his review of ‘The Lost Heroine’ by author Vinu Abraham based on the actress.

PK Rosy Acting and Career

PK Rosy acted in Vigathakumaran (The Lost Child),1928 directed by J. C. Daniel. It was her debut film in which she played the role of an upper caste Nair girl, Sarojini

Rosy was a prolific actor in Kakkarissi plays, a kind of folk theatre in Kerala which blends both Tamil and Malayalam.

Due to the resistance, the director of the film and her co-actor, JC Daniel, was driven to bankruptcy. While her film - Vigathakumaran no copy can be traced.

PK Rosy Stardom and Struggles

Members of the Nair community were enraged when Vigathukumaran was released as at that time to see a Dalit woman portray a Nair offended many.

Eminent members of the film industry refused to come and inaugurate the opening of Vigathakumaran if Rosy was to be physically present there.

Reports say that after a scene in which the main character kissed a flower in her hair, the audience threw stones at the screen.

Though the director, Daniel, didn't invite Rosy to the opening at Capitol theatre in Thiruvananthapuram, fearing a backlash Rosy attended it anyway but was still made to watch a second showing by those boycotting the event.

Her home was reportedly burnt down by upper castes.

Reports state that she fled in a lorry that was headed to Tamil Nadu, married the lorry driver, Kesavan Pillai, and lived in Tamil Nadu as "Rajammal" where her children knew nothing of her brief stardom other than she was a theatre artist and currently live as Nairs, Pillai's caste.

PK Rosy Legacy

Source: Imbd

In the late 1960s, the story of the film was first rediscovered by Chengalatt Gopalakrishnan.

In 1971 Kunnukuzhi published his first article about PK Rosy.

In 2013, Kamal directed a biopic on Daniel which was titled Celluloid. It is partially based on the novel Nashta Naayika by Vinu Abraham, and also deals with the life of Rosy.

Two other films about the actress’s life have also been made titled, The Lost Child and Ithu Rosiyude Katha (This is Rosy’s Story).

A society of women actors in Malayalam cinema named itself the PK Rosy film society.

PK Rosy Google Doodle

Remembering PK Rosy, the first female lead to feature in Malayalam cinema, on her birth anniversary. #GoogleDoodle pic.twitter.com/EBXh1JosgP — Google India (@GoogleIndia) February 10, 2023

On 10 February 2023, Google honored Rosy with a doodle, on the occasion of her 120th birthday. The Doodle seems to be of the watercolor effect with red rose backgrounds symbolizing the actress. Google is written on a serene film reel depicting the career and legacy of the Indian actress who became the first lead woman in Malayalam cinema.

"Thank you for your courage and the legacy you leave behind, P.K. Rosy." said Google.

