What is Cow Hug Day? Why is the Government Urging Indians to Hug Cows on Valentine's Day?

Cow Hug Day in India: The Indian government has called for citizens to reject the Western customs associated with Valentine's Day and instead celebrate the occasion by embracing the country's revered animal, cows. The Indian government has announced February 14th to be celebrated nationwide as Cow Hug Day, during which people are encouraged to take the sacred animals into their arms.

According to the government, hugging a cow will bring emotional fulfillment and increase both individual and collective happiness. The creation of Cow Hug Day is meant to counteract the impact of Western civilization, which the government feels has come at the expense of India's traditional practices.

In recent years, as India's economy has become more globalized, and people have starting adapting to the western cultures, Valentine's Day has become increasingly popular among the young, particularly.

Valentine Week Days 2023 Full List

However, as Hindu nationalism has gained traction in India, Western holidays and traditions such as Valentine's Day have faced backlash for promoting what is perceived as immoral values. There have been several attacks on shops selling Valentine's Day cards and decorations, and couples have also been targeted. A significant amount of the anti-Valentine rhetoric has been directed toward women, with claims that the day promotes promiscuity and vulgar behavior among females.

How many breeds of cows found in India?

Cow Hug Day is the latest effort by the central government and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to make the reverence of cows a national priority. The appeal to celebrate 14th February as Cow Hug day was signed by the Animal Welfare Board of India, AWBI, secretary SK Dutta, who claimed to have been sent "under the direction of the Union ministry of fisheries, animal husbandry, and dairying" and with the blessing of a "competent authority."

The Animal Welfare Board was created in 1962 in accordance with Section 4 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act of 1960, which offers funds to organizations that promote animal welfare and counsels the Center on related matters.

Do You Know the Story Behind Valentine’s Day? Check Why February 14 is Celebrated as Valentine's Day